Brave Leeds men speak out on mental health recovery as Andy's Man Club grows across city

Leeds men have spoken out on their recovery from mental health issues - as Andy's Man Club expands to more than 75 attendees a week across the city.

Andy’s Man Club is a mental health group aimed to ‘get men talking’.

Pauk (left) and Mark (right)

It has helped save the lives of thousands of men across the country since it was set up.

The club was formed in early 2016 by Halifax rugby league player Luke Ambler after his brother-in-law took his own life.

Since then, the group has expanded across the country and now has more than a thousand men who attend every week.

Andy Wilson and his dad Neil visited a group in Halifax five years ago after Andy’s personal struggles with mental health.

Andy and Neil Wilson cc JPI Media

The duo vowed to bring the format to Leeds and it has been a huge success, saving the lives of many men across the city.

On the first group meeting in Leeds, nine men walked through the door.

During lockdown, the group averaged between 30 and 65 men each week with online sessions also available.

However, 75 men walked through the doors of the Leeds group on January 31, 2022.

Andy Wilson

Of those, nine were men who had never been to the group before.

The group has grown at an astonishing rate and many of the original visitors are now facilitators, helping to give back to others after battling their own demons.

The Leeds branch of Andy’s Man Club meets weekly on a Monday night at three venues - Leeds College of Building, Milford Sports Club, Beecroft Street, and Vale Circles, 12 Tunstall Road.

Andy explained what happens next at the group: “First, everyone who walks through the door has a coffee and can grab a biscuit.

“Next, we do a bit of an introduction to the group and what it is all about before splitting into smaller groups.

“We throw a ball around and talk about any issues we may have, along with something positive.

“Everything said in the group stays in the group.

“We have some people who just listen but anyone can talk as much or as little as they like.”

The group discusses a set of questions each week as a set of small groups of around 10 people.

For Mark Feathers, 40, the group has been a lifeline in his recovery.

Speaking to the YEP, he said he found usual therapy formats "very formal" and struggled to attend.

Mark said there is always a "really good atmosphere" at Andy's Man Club in Leeds.

He first began attending the group in 2018 after spotting posts on social media showcasing their different way of helping with mental health issues.

"It was an extra outlet for me", Mark, from Otley, said.

"I am not a shy person but I am also not good at being open and honest either, so it was such a big help.

"Going to the group took such a big burden off me."

Mark's battles with depression started after the breakdown of his marriage, he told the YEP.

"There was nowhere to go to and vent", Mark said.

"It was useful to have somewhere I knew I could go to each week."

Tragically, Mark also lost his new partner suddenly in March 2021.

"I remember driving up from hers to go to the group", he added.

"There were familiar faces there, people to talk to.

"No matter what, you know they are always there.

"It was a bit of a rebirth for me."

Mark has now become a facilitator at the group - with his face becoming one of the most recognisable for new attendees.

He added: "It is such a privilege to be seen as an ambassador.

"That is part of my therapy, giving up a few hours a week to help others.

"It is such a vital service the group offers.

"It is great being part of someone's journey.

"There are people at the group who I wouldn't normally come across in my day to day life who I now call friends.

"I am proud to be a part of that."

Paul Mackey, 31, makes the trip each week from his home in Harrogate to Leeds to attend the group.

Having overcome many of his demons, Paul is now determined to one day be able to set up his own group nearer home and help other men out at Andy's Man Club.

"I started back in the Summer of 2019 while I was battling depression", Paul said.

"I had lost my job in care work and was very low.

"A friend put me in touch with the group.

"It took me a few weeks to get comfortable and build my confidence up.

"I look forward to going every single week and being able to get things off my chest.

"Going for the first time was the best thing I ever did."

Paul said he had made a "lifelong commitment" to himself to keep up with attending the sessions and dreams of becoming a facilitator in the future.

"I want to give people that exact help that I needed", Paul added.

"I am a more bubbly and confident person due to the group.

"Mental illness is not something to be hidden and everyone has their own demons.

"We are all fighting.

"Everyone at the group cares."

Andy's Man Club now helps more than 1,500 people each week across the country.

For more information email [email protected]