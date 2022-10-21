At 7pm tonight (October 21), a fully signposted 10k walk will commence, starting in Millennium Square. The walkers, known as ‘Shiners’, will be wearing glow in the dark T-shirts and accessories and people of all abilities can get involved. It will take between an hour-and-a-half and three hours to complete and limited places are available on the Cancer Research UK website.

The event is expected to raise up to £110,000 for Cancer Research UK, which funds research in the fight against cancer. Two in four people survive their cancer for at least 10 years but the charity wants to accelerate progress and see three in four people surviving their cancer by 2034.

Participants will pass Leeds General Infirmary before travelling to the University of Leeds, round the front of the First Direct Arena and through the central shopping area on to the Royal Armouries at Leeds Dock. ‘Shiners’ will then go back over the River Aire across the Centenary Bridge and on to the Corn Exchange. They will then travel along Kirkgate, through to City Square in the direction of the Central Library and Art Gallery before finishing back at Millennium Square.

The walkers, known as ‘Shiners’, will be wearing glow in the dark T-shirts and accessories and people of all abilities can get involved.