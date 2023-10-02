All 18 Leeds White Rose Shopping Centre job openings including Cineworld and Sainsbury's
Home to over 120 stores the White Rose Shopping Centre remains one of the largest and most popular shopping destinations in Leeds. Despite losing a number of popular stores during the Covid-19 pandemic, the site recently celebrated a number of brand new openings.
Exciting opportunities currently on offer include working at Cineworld and Sainsbury's. Any of these roles could prove perfect for someone looking for a fresh start or a student after a part-time job.
Contract: Flexible £11.21 per hour / 9 months maternity cover
The Role of the Starbucks Shift Supervisor is to lead the Barista team during scheduled shifts and to support the cinema management team in running the Starbucks store. The supervisor will deploy the team and delegate tasks so that the Starbucks experience is created and maintained for customers.
Contract: 4 hours / Permanent
Sales Assistants are fun, genuine, and team oriented individuals who contribute to store sales and Guest satisfaction goals by providing individual and groups of Guests a unique and memorable "WOW" experience.
The popular chippy is looking for part-time counter staff, with previous experience. They need a 'can-do, confident and bubbly person' who is prepared to do everything from serving fish and chips to mopping and sweeping.
Contract: Full-Time
As a Sales Assistant for Office, you will act as a brand ambassador; engaging with customers & driving sales and supporting the Store Management team.
Contract: 32 hours per week / 12-month temporary contract
Being a Sales Assistant at Beaverbrooks will give you the chance to develop a luxury retail career with an award-winning and family-owned jewellers.
Contract: Full-Time
As an Online Assistant your role could be on the shop floor, picking customers’ orders, selecting the best quality produce, as if you were shopping for yourself. Putting each order together, you’ll give customers exactly what they’ve asked for.
Contract: Full-Time
Taking responsibility for the overall running of the store, your primary focus will be smashing store targets while also embedding the Superdry culture.
Contract: 8 hours / Temporary until December 24
A Sales Assistant processes deliveries, price and merchandise products on the shop floor, replenish regularly, ensure the store is immaculately presented, serve customers at the till point and provide ‘Tiger Style' customer service.
Contract: Hours vary / Temporary
The White Rose Ice Rink team are looking for someone polite, positive, punctual and who has a “passion for customer service”.
Contract: Hours vary / Temporary
Polite, positive, punctual and a passion for customer service, the White Rose team are looking for stewards to manage their Christmas ice rink.
Contract: £15.00 per hour / 9 week contract
The ice rink manager will be responsible for assisting the Icescape Operations Managers with any changes to the staff rota, leading the ice rink team to deliver great customer service and assisting technical team with ice maintenance.
Contract: £12.00 per hour / 9 week contract
Main Responsibilities for the rink supervisor is assisting the Rink Manager to support the team in providing great customer service and assisting the technical team with ice maintenance when required.
Contract: Hours vary / Temporary
Polite, positive, punctual and a passion for customer service, the White Rose team are looking for ice tech to manage their Christmas ice rink. All training will be provided.
Contract: Hours vary / Temporary
Polite, positive, punctual and a passion for customer service, the White Rose team are looking for a box office team. It offers a competitive rate of pay with full training and a bonus scheme.
Contract: 40 hours per week / Full-Time
Responsible for the preparation of smoothies, fresh-squeezed juices and other related products, as well as opening and closing the store.
Contract: 24 hours per week / Part-Time
This part time role at the Juice station might make for the perfect side job for any young student. Candidates will be responsible for the preparation of smoothies, fresh-squeezed juices and other related products.
Contract: 10 - 30 hours per week / Permanent
KFC is looking to recruit Team Members for its restaurant with the ideal candidate being “a bright, spirited person who loves to get stuck in, ask questions and support the people around you.” They are on the lookout for individuals with a “passion for people and who love being part of a team.”