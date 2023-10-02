Leeds news you can trust since 1890
All 18 Leeds White Rose Shopping Centre job openings including Cineworld and Sainsbury's

New job openings have become available at the White Rose Shopping Centre this week.
Alex Grant
By Alex Grant
Published 2nd Oct 2023, 11:45 BST
Home to over 120 stores the White Rose Shopping Centre remains one of the largest and most popular shopping destinations in Leeds. Despite losing a number of popular stores during the Covid-19 pandemic, the site recently celebrated a number of brand new openings.

Exciting opportunities currently on offer include working at Cineworld and Sainsbury's. Any of these roles could prove perfect for someone looking for a fresh start or a student after a part-time job.

Cineworld – Starbucks Supervisor

Contract: Flexible £11.21 per hour / 9 months maternity cover

The Role of the Starbucks Shift Supervisor is to lead the Barista team during scheduled shifts and to support the cinema management team in running the Starbucks store. The supervisor will deploy the team and delegate tasks so that the Starbucks experience is created and maintained for customers.

Build-A-Bear – Sales Associate

Contract: 4 hours / Permanent

Sales Assistants are fun, genuine, and team oriented individuals who contribute to store sales and Guest satisfaction goals by providing individual and groups of Guests a unique and memorable "WOW" experience.

Graveleys Fish & Chips – Counter Staff

The popular chippy is looking for part-time counter staff, with previous experience. They need a 'can-do, confident and bubbly person' who is prepared to do everything from serving fish and chips to mopping and sweeping.

Office – Assistant Manager

Contract: Full-Time

As a Sales Assistant for Office, you will act as a brand ambassador; engaging with customers & driving sales and supporting the Store Management team.

Beaverbrooks – Sales Assistant

Contract: 32 hours per week / 12-month temporary contract

Being a Sales Assistant at Beaverbrooks will give you the chance to develop a luxury retail career with an award-winning and family-owned jewellers.

Sainsbury’s – Online Shopping Assistant

Contract: Full-Time

As an Online Assistant your role could be on the shop floor, picking customers’ orders, selecting the best quality produce, as if you were shopping for yourself. Putting each order together, you’ll give customers exactly what they’ve asked for.

Superdry – Store Manager

Contract: Full-Time

Taking responsibility for the overall running of the store, your primary focus will be smashing store targets while also embedding the Superdry culture.

Flying Tiger – Christmas Temp Sales Assistant

Contract: 8 hours / Temporary until December 24

A Sales Assistant processes deliveries, price and merchandise products on the shop floor, replenish regularly, ensure the store is immaculately presented, serve customers at the till point and provide ‘Tiger Style' customer service.

White Rose Ice Rink – Team Members

Contract: Hours vary / Temporary

The White Rose Ice Rink team are looking for someone polite, positive, punctual and who has a “passion for customer service”.

White Rose Ice Rink – Ice Stewards

Contract: Hours vary / Temporary

Polite, positive, punctual and a passion for customer service, the White Rose team are looking for stewards to manage their Christmas ice rink.

White Rose Ice Rink – Manager

Contract: £15.00 per hour / 9 week contract

The ice rink manager will be responsible for assisting the Icescape Operations Managers with any changes to the staff rota, leading the ice rink team to deliver great customer service and assisting technical team with ice maintenance.

White Rose Ice Rink – Supervisors

Contract: £12.00 per hour / 9 week contract

Main Responsibilities for the rink supervisor is assisting the Rink Manager to support the team in providing great customer service and assisting the technical team with ice maintenance when required.

White Rose Ice Rink – Ice Tech

Contract: Hours vary / Temporary

Polite, positive, punctual and a passion for customer service, the White Rose team are looking for ice tech to manage their Christmas ice rink. All training will be provided.

White Rose Ice Rink – Box Office

Contract: Hours vary / Temporary

Polite, positive, punctual and a passion for customer service, the White Rose team are looking for a box office team. It offers a competitive rate of pay with full training and a bonus scheme.

Juice – Shift Leader

Contract: 40 hours per week / Full-Time

Responsible for the preparation of smoothies, fresh-squeezed juices and other related products, as well as opening and closing the store.

Juice – Shift Leader

Contract: 24 hours per week / Part-Time

This part time role at the Juice station might make for the perfect side job for any young student. Candidates will be responsible for the preparation of smoothies, fresh-squeezed juices and other related products.

KFC – Team Member / Team Leader

Contract: 10 - 30 hours per week / Permanent

KFC is looking to recruit Team Members for its restaurant with the ideal candidate being “a bright, spirited person who loves to get stuck in, ask questions and support the people around you.” They are on the lookout for individuals with a “passion for people and who love being part of a team.”

