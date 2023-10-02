All 18 Leeds White Rose Shopping Centre job openings including Cineworld and Sainsbury's

New job openings have become available at the White Rose Shopping Centre this week.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Exciting opportunities currently on offer include working at Cineworld and Sainsbury's. Any of these roles could prove perfect for someone looking for a fresh start or a student after a part-time job.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Exciting opportunities currently on offer include working at Cineworld and Sainsbury's. Picture: James Hardisty

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Contract: Flexible £11.21 per hour / 9 months maternity cover

The Role of the Starbucks Shift Supervisor is to lead the Barista team during scheduled shifts and to support the cinema management team in running the Starbucks store. The supervisor will deploy the team and delegate tasks so that the Starbucks experience is created and maintained for customers.

Contract: 4 hours / Permanent

Sales Assistants are fun, genuine, and team oriented individuals who contribute to store sales and Guest satisfaction goals by providing individual and groups of Guests a unique and memorable "WOW" experience.

The popular chippy is looking for part-time counter staff, with previous experience. They need a 'can-do, confident and bubbly person' who is prepared to do everything from serving fish and chips to mopping and sweeping.

Contract: Full-Time

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As a Sales Assistant for Office, you will act as a brand ambassador; engaging with customers & driving sales and supporting the Store Management team.

Contract: 32 hours per week / 12-month temporary contract

Being a Sales Assistant at Beaverbrooks will give you the chance to develop a luxury retail career with an award-winning and family-owned jewellers.

Contract: Full-Time

As an Online Assistant your role could be on the shop floor, picking customers’ orders, selecting the best quality produce, as if you were shopping for yourself. Putting each order together, you’ll give customers exactly what they’ve asked for.

Contract: Full-Time

Taking responsibility for the overall running of the store, your primary focus will be smashing store targets while also embedding the Superdry culture.

Contract: 8 hours / Temporary until December 24

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Sales Assistant processes deliveries, price and merchandise products on the shop floor, replenish regularly, ensure the store is immaculately presented, serve customers at the till point and provide ‘Tiger Style' customer service.

Contract: Hours vary / Temporary

The White Rose Ice Rink team are looking for someone polite, positive, punctual and who has a “passion for customer service”.

Contract: Hours vary / Temporary

Polite, positive, punctual and a passion for customer service, the White Rose team are looking for stewards to manage their Christmas ice rink.

Contract: £15.00 per hour / 9 week contract

The ice rink manager will be responsible for assisting the Icescape Operations Managers with any changes to the staff rota, leading the ice rink team to deliver great customer service and assisting technical team with ice maintenance.

Contract: £12.00 per hour / 9 week contract

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Main Responsibilities for the rink supervisor is assisting the Rink Manager to support the team in providing great customer service and assisting the technical team with ice maintenance when required.

Contract: Hours vary / Temporary

Polite, positive, punctual and a passion for customer service, the White Rose team are looking for ice tech to manage their Christmas ice rink. All training will be provided.

Contract: Hours vary / Temporary

Polite, positive, punctual and a passion for customer service, the White Rose team are looking for a box office team. It offers a competitive rate of pay with full training and a bonus scheme.

Contract: 40 hours per week / Full-Time

Responsible for the preparation of smoothies, fresh-squeezed juices and other related products, as well as opening and closing the store.

Contract: 24 hours per week / Part-Time

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This part time role at the Juice station might make for the perfect side job for any young student. Candidates will be responsible for the preparation of smoothies, fresh-squeezed juices and other related products.

Contract: 10 - 30 hours per week / Permanent