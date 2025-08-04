18 stunning photos show transformation of Leeds' huge new Aire Park development in city's South Bank

James Connolly
By James Connolly

Reporter

Published 4th Aug 2025, 11:30 BST

Stunning new pictures show the transformation of Leeds’ South Bank as the largest section of Aire Park opens to the public.

This striking green space - part of a “once in a generation” city centre development - is already offering visitors a taste of what will become the biggest new public park in the UK when complete.

The latest phase connects the public realm in front of the Tetley building to Crown Point Road, creating 6,200 square metres of new green space to enjoy. Sweeping lawns roll into colourful flowering gardens, while play mounds and a woodland belt add bursts of life.

Aire Park will eventually stretch across 24 acres, with an eight‑acre public space at its centre. Plans include more than 700 trees, 100 plant species, a children’s play area, a 1km exercise route, and a flexible events space for markets, performances, and outdoor cinema.

Here are our 18 new photos from the largest section of Aire Park which is now open -

A large section of Aire Park in Leeds city centre has now opened to the public as work continues on the development.

1. Aire Park

A large section of Aire Park in Leeds city centre has now opened to the public as work continues on the development. | Steve Riding

Connecting the public realm in front of the Tetley building to Crown Point Road, this new park area marks the largest segment of the park to open so far.

2. Aire Park

Connecting the public realm in front of the Tetley building to Crown Point Road, this new park area marks the largest segment of the park to open so far. | Steve Riding

It brings 6,200 square metres of new green space to the South Bank.

3. Aire Park

It brings 6,200 square metres of new green space to the South Bank. | Steve Riding

The city is preparing for what will be the biggest new public park in the UK upon completion.

4. Aire Park

The city is preparing for what will be the biggest new public park in the UK upon completion. | Steve Riding

The park features a multi-purpose area for playing, exercising and relaxing, which has sustainability and ecological enhancement at its heart.

5. Aire Park

The park features a multi-purpose area for playing, exercising and relaxing, which has sustainability and ecological enhancement at its heart. | Steve Riding

Large open lawns across the park give way to flowering gardens and there are also play mounds, a new woodland belt, woodland understorey and bird boxes.

6. Aire Park

Large open lawns across the park give way to flowering gardens and there are also play mounds, a new woodland belt, woodland understorey and bird boxes. | Steve Riding

