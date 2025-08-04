This striking green space - part of a “once in a generation” city centre development - is already offering visitors a taste of what will become the biggest new public park in the UK when complete.
The latest phase connects the public realm in front of the Tetley building to Crown Point Road, creating 6,200 square metres of new green space to enjoy. Sweeping lawns roll into colourful flowering gardens, while play mounds and a woodland belt add bursts of life.
Aire Park will eventually stretch across 24 acres, with an eight‑acre public space at its centre. Plans include more than 700 trees, 100 plant species, a children’s play area, a 1km exercise route, and a flexible events space for markets, performances, and outdoor cinema.
Here are our 18 new photos from the largest section of Aire Park which is now open -
