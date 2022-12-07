The latest collections from Ekin-Su x Oh Polly, Femme Fatale, Atelier and more will be up for grabs at the pop-up shop, with all proceeds going to charity. Oh Polly are inviting customers to also get their hands on the the TikTok viral St. Germain dress to raise money for The Salvation Army.

The fashion brand has worked with The Salvation Army on a number of occasions. Most recently, Oh Polly launched an online clothing bank for customers to donate unwanted clothing in return for a discount in partnership with The Salvation Army. The charity provides specialist support for survivors and potential victims of modern slavery and shelter for those experiencing homelessness.

The pop-up shop is running over two days, Wednesday December 7 and Thursday December 8 from 10am to 5pm in Victoria Gate Shopping Centre.

Oh Polly is launching its first ever pop-up store in Leeds on Wednesday December 7 and Thursday December 8 for a charity fighting homelessness. Picture: Oh Polly