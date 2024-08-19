Caribbean culture was in focus as the Pre Carnival Fam Fest returned for its “most spectacular” event yet, transforming Archive Leeds into a hub with food stalls, dancing, and much more.
Families got to enjoy carnival crafts, face painting and celebrations for all ages, with stalls selling authentic Caribbean snacks, and drinks from the house bar.
If you’d like to receive more stories like this and the latest news from Leeds, click here to subscribe to our free daily newsletter.
The festival also sold a range of outfits, accessories and more for all those getting ready for the Leeds West Indian Carnival, which returns this bank holiday (August 26).
Here are nine colourful photos from the day:
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.