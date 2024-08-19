Caribbean culture was in focus as the Pre Carnival Fam Fest returned for its “most spectacular” event yet, transforming Archive Leeds into a hub with food stalls, dancing, and much more.

Families got to enjoy carnival crafts, face painting and celebrations for all ages, with stalls selling authentic Caribbean snacks, and drinks from the house bar.

The festival also sold a range of outfits, accessories and more for all those getting ready for the Leeds West Indian Carnival, which returns this bank holiday (August 26).

Here are nine colourful photos from the day:

Kamili Mills, 10 and Ziah Dacres, 12 with Carnival outfits. | Steve Riding/YEP

Children playing under the parachute. | Steve Riding/YEP

Children playing under the parachute. | Steve Riding/YEP

DJ Fluid of Roundhay flying the Jamaica flag. | Steve Riding/YEP

Three-year-old Luca-Blaze Henry has his face painted by Zoe Manners of The Face Paint Parlour. | Steve Riding/YEP

Music House Community Gospel Choir rehearse before performing at the event. | Steve Riding/YEP