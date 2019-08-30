63 photos you'll only understand if you enjoyed the Leeds Lord Mayor's Parade in the 1970s, 1980s and 1990s

The Lord Mayor’s Parade celebrated city life during the late 1970s through the 1980s and into the 1990s. It set off from Woodhouse Moor, travelling over a mile into the city centre and featured marching bands and hundreds of majorettes, alongside dozens of floats. It eventually finished up at Leeds Civic Hall where it was greeted by the Lord Mayor. We hope these photos bring back happy memories for those who took part or watched. READ MORE: 26 photos you'll only understand if you've eaten fish and chips at Harry Ramsden's over the years |

1. June 1974 Children lining The Headrow wave their flags. They include Simon and Sarah Finlay, and Pamela Waterman. jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. June 1976 The parade makes its way to the Leeds Civic Hall. jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. June 1976 The Leeds Metropolitan Foster Care Association float. jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. June 1979 A leggy line-up of finalists in the Miss Leeds Metro contest at the side of the Lord Mayor's car. jpimedia Buy a Photo

