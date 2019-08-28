26 photos you'll only understand if you've eaten fish and chips at Harry Ramsden's over the years

Three years later Harry Ramsden moved into new premises at Guiseley, complete with fitted carpets, oak panelled walls, and chandeliers. Fast forward to 2019 and the iconic brand which bore his name has been has been snapped up by a rival chain from the Boparan Restaurant Group. With champion chippy making the news we have turned back the clock to showcase these images from the YEP archive. Is this the Harry Ramsden's you remember? READ MORE: 42 places you probably visited in Leeds during a night out in the 2000s

1. April 1992 Fish and chips frying.

2. January 1992 Andre Harding, general manager. tucks in.

3. October 1989 Waitresses wait for fish and chips.

4. 1968 A view of the new extension at Harry Ramsden's.

