42 never seen before photos of Armley through the years

is this the Armley you remember?

These photos have been plucked from the Yorkshire Evening Post archive and showcase life in LS12, predominantly during the 1970s, 1980s and 1990s. They feature local landmarks, street scenes, as well as pubs, restaurants and shops that you may remember. And they are also the focus of some news stories from back in the day. MORE UNSEEN PHOTOS: Rodley | Bramley | Wortley LOVE LEEDS, LOVE RETRO? Join 'Leeds Retro' on facebook

Shoppers on Armley Town Street.

1. December 1979

Armley was the location of ITV schools' history programme 'How We Used To Live'. Remember watching that?

2. January 1976

Council chiefs were clamping down on illegal parking on Town Street.

3. December 1979

Armley traders were locked in a bitter battle with the Post Office. The Post Office was planning big savings by downgrading the status of 15 Crown offices to sub office status across Yorkshire.

4. July 1992

