42 never seen before photos of Armley through the years

These photos have been plucked from the Yorkshire Evening Post archive and showcase life in LS12, predominantly during the 1970s, 1980s and 1990s. They feature local landmarks, street scenes, as well as pubs, restaurants and shops that you may remember. And they are also the focus of some news stories from back in the day.

1. December 1979 Shoppers on Armley Town Street.

2. January 1976 Armley was the location of ITV schools' history programme 'How We Used To Live'. Remember watching that?

3. December 1979 Council chiefs were clamping down on illegal parking on Town Street.

4. July 1992 Armley traders were locked in a bitter battle with the Post Office. The Post Office was planning big savings by downgrading the status of 15 Crown offices to sub office status across Yorkshire.

