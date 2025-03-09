22 uplifting photos from It's Grim Up North's 2025 Spring Canal Canter race along the Leeds/Liverpool canal

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton

Digital Journalist

Published 9th Mar 2025, 16:30 BST
Updated 9th Mar 2025, 16:30 BST

This weekend, hundreds of runners took on the challenge along the Leeds/Liverpool Canal.

It's Grim Up North's annual Spring Canal Canter returned to Leeds on March 8 and 9, with the first day of the two-day event beginning in Kirkstall.

The race offered various distances, including 5k, 10k, 10 miles, half marathon, 20 miles, and ultra.

Runners enjoyed a route that followed the peaceful canal in Leeds, featuring scenic lakeside views and flat surfaces suitable for both beginners and experienced runners.

Here are 22 joyful pictures capturing runners participating in It's Grim Up North's 2025 Spring Canal Canter in Leeds.

Runners set off.

1. It's Grim Up North's Spring Canal Canter 2025

Runners set off. | Steve Riding

Thumbs up for this runner.

2. It's Grim Up North's Spring Canal Canter 2025

Thumbs up for this runner. | Steve Riding

Runners take on the 5k, 10K 10mile, half marathon, 20 mile, marathon and ultra races.

3. It's Grim Up North's Spring Canal Canter 2025

Runners take on the 5k, 10K 10mile, half marathon, 20 mile, marathon and ultra races. | Steve Riding

The event included 5k, 10K 10mile, half marathon, 20 mile, marathon and ultra races.

4. It's Grim Up North's Spring Canal Canter 2025

The event included 5k, 10K 10mile, half marathon, 20 mile, marathon and ultra races. | Steve Riding

Relief for Matt Briggs, winner of the 10 mile race.

5. It's Grim Up North's Spring Canal Canter 2025

Relief for Matt Briggs, winner of the 10 mile race. | Steve Riding

Smile from Matt Briggs, winner of the 10 mile race.

6. It's Grim Up North's Spring Canal Canter 2025

Smile from Matt Briggs, winner of the 10 mile race. | Steve Riding

