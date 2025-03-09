It's Grim Up North's annual Spring Canal Canter returned to Leeds on March 8 and 9, with the first day of the two-day event beginning in Kirkstall.
The race offered various distances, including 5k, 10k, 10 miles, half marathon, 20 miles, and ultra.
Runners enjoyed a route that followed the peaceful canal in Leeds, featuring scenic lakeside views and flat surfaces suitable for both beginners and experienced runners.
Here are 22 joyful pictures capturing runners participating in It's Grim Up North's 2025 Spring Canal Canter in Leeds.
