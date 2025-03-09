It's Grim Up North's annual Spring Canal Canter returned to Leeds on March 8 and 9, with the first day of the two-day event beginning in Kirkstall.

The race offered various distances, including 5k, 10k, 10 miles, half marathon, 20 miles, and ultra.

Runners enjoyed a route that followed the peaceful canal in Leeds, featuring scenic lakeside views and flat surfaces suitable for both beginners and experienced runners.

Here are 22 joyful pictures capturing runners participating in It's Grim Up North's 2025 Spring Canal Canter in Leeds.

1 . It's Grim Up North's Spring Canal Canter 2025 Runners set off. | Steve Riding Photo Sales

2 . It's Grim Up North's Spring Canal Canter 2025 Thumbs up for this runner. | Steve Riding Photo Sales

3 . It's Grim Up North's Spring Canal Canter 2025 Runners take on the 5k, 10K 10mile, half marathon, 20 mile, marathon and ultra races. | Steve Riding Photo Sales

4 . It's Grim Up North's Spring Canal Canter 2025 The event included 5k, 10K 10mile, half marathon, 20 mile, marathon and ultra races. | Steve Riding Photo Sales

5 . It's Grim Up North's Spring Canal Canter 2025 Relief for Matt Briggs, winner of the 10 mile race. | Steve Riding Photo Sales

6 . It's Grim Up North's Spring Canal Canter 2025 Smile from Matt Briggs, winner of the 10 mile race. | Steve Riding Photo Sales