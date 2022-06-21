Enjoy these photo memories of Leeds in June 2000. PIC: James Hardisty
When a lorry ended up in the Leeds Liverpool Canal

It proved t be a bad day at the office for this HGV driver.

By Andrew Hutchinson
Tuesday, 21st June 2022, 4:45 am

His lorry and load ended up in the Leeds Liverpool Canal which in turn probably led to a difficult phone call to his boss. And to make matters worse a YEP photographer was on hand to capture the moment well before selfies, instagram and facebook live were the norm. This was June 2000,a summer month which also saw zig-zags outside a Leeds primary school proving a talking point, private hire drivers in the city staging a demonstration and a salon owner on the verge of closing after 38 years. Enjoy these photos, plucked from the YEP archive, charting 30 days in the life of your city. READ MORE: 20 photos to take you back to Leeds in 2000 LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

1. Leeds in June 2000

These zig-zags outside Moor Allerton Hall Primary on Lidgett Lane were proving a talking point.

2. Leeds in June 2000

This Valerie Gilmore owner of a hair salon on Top Moor Side at Holbeck. She was planning on closing it down after 38 years owing to repeated vandalism on her property.

3. Leeds in June 2000

Private hire drivers brought traffic chaos to East Parade as they made their protest over being banned from Park Row.

4. Leeds in June 2000

Celebrations during the boys football, one of eight sports being competed for, at Beckett Park as part of the West Yorkshire Youth Games.

Photo: Charles Knight

