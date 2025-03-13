16 of the richest people from Leeds: Net worth of city’s celebrities including Mel B and Chris Moyles

Published 13th Mar 2025, 04:45 BST

Many celebrities born and raised in Leeds have made incredible fortunes from movies, music and sport.

Leeds is home to some very successful people, from top actors, to sporting heroes and even our very own Spice Girl.

From Mel B to former Prime Minister Lizz Truss, the Yorkshire Evening Post has collected a list of 16 of the richest celebrities born or raised in Leeds, based off their estimated net worth.

Here are some of the richest celebrities from our city, according to their estimated fortune on Celebrity Net Worth.

Born in Pontefract, near Leeds, Helen Baxendale is best known for her role as Rachel on Cold Feet and Emily on Friends. She has an estimated net worth of £2.3 million. | Anthony Harvey/Getty Images

Born in Leeds but raised in Lancashire, John Simm is best known for his roles in Life On Mars and Doctor Who. He has an estimated net worth of £3 million. | Yui Mok/PA Wire

Born in Leeds and raised in nearby Bridlington, Charlie Heaton is best known for his role as Jonathan Byers on Stranger Things. He has an estimated net worth of £3.1 million. | Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

Born in Leeds, singer-songwriter Corinne Bailey Rae also went on to study at the University of Leeds. She is best known for her 2006 single ‘Put Your Records On’. She has an estimated net worth of £3.1 million. | Steve Riding

Born and raised in Horsforth, Matthew Lewis is best known for his role as Neville Longbottom in the Harry Potter series. He has an estimated net worth of £3.8 million. | Bruce Rollinson

Born in Leeds and attending both Cardinal Heenan High School and Notre Dame Sixth Form College, Gabby Logan is best known as an accomplished sports presenter and former athlete. She has an estimated net worth of £4 million. | Steve Riding

