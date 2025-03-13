Here are some of the richest celebrities from our city, according to their estimated fortune on Celebrity Net Worth.
1. Helen Baxendale
Born in Pontefract, near Leeds, Helen Baxendale is best known for her role as Rachel on Cold Feet and Emily on Friends. She has an estimated net worth of £2.3 million. | Anthony Harvey/Getty Images
2. John Simm
Born in Leeds but raised in Lancashire, John Simm is best known for his roles in Life On Mars and Doctor Who. He has an estimated net worth of £3 million. | Yui Mok/PA Wire
3. Charlie Heaton
Born in Leeds and raised in nearby Bridlington, Charlie Heaton is best known for his role as Jonathan Byers on Stranger Things. He has an estimated net worth of £3.1 million. | Andreas Rentz/Getty Images
4. Corrine Bailey Rae
Born in Leeds, singer-songwriter Corinne Bailey Rae also went on to study at the University of Leeds. She is best known for her 2006 single ‘Put Your Records On’. She has an estimated net worth of £3.1 million. | Steve Riding
5. Matthew Lewis
Born and raised in Horsforth, Matthew Lewis is best known for his role as Neville Longbottom in the Harry Potter series. He has an estimated net worth of £3.8 million. | Bruce Rollinson
6. Gabby Logan
Born in Leeds and attending both Cardinal Heenan High School and Notre Dame Sixth Form College, Gabby Logan is best known as an accomplished sports presenter and former athlete. She has an estimated net worth of £4 million. | Steve Riding