A Spice Girl is set to receive an honorary doctorate from a Leeds university.

Melanie Brown MBE, known widely as Mel B, will receive her honorary doctorate from Leeds Beckett University for services to the city of Leeds this July.

The award recognises her role as a campaigner and advocate for domestic abuse victims, as well as her reputation as a globally recognised music icon.

Spice Girl Mel B is receiving an honorary doctorate from Leeds Beckett University this July. Photo: Leeds Beckett University | Leeds Beckett University

Speaking about receiving the award, Mel said: “Being awarded this honorary degree from Leeds Beckett University has been life changing.

“I didn’t just want to accept an award. I wanted to be accepted as a student at Leeds Beckett. Not only have I been awarded this degree, but I was also accepted as a student on the Trauma Informed Care course which has been a huge step for me in so many ways.

“I am proud to feel part of this university in my hometown, proud to have come here as Melanie Brown, proud to have worked alongside other students and received excellent guidance from the teaching staff.”

Born in Leeds, Mel rose to fame as a member of the Spice Girls, selling over 85 million records and spearheading the Girl Power movement. Melanie has since seen success as a television entertainer, musical theatre star and actress.

Following the release of her 2018 memoir ‘Brutally Honest’, Melanie has become an advocate for survivors of domestic abuse. After sharing her personal experiences in her book, Melanie was made a patron of Women’s Aid and has since been invited to speak in Parliament on the topic. In 2022, Melanie was awarded an MBE by Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II for services to survivors of domestic abuse.

This year, a further three chapters have been added to her memoir, focusing on overcoming the trauma of abuse.

Professor Peter Slee, vice chancellor of Leeds Beckett University, said: ‘’On behalf of all our students, colleagues and governors here at Leeds Beckett University, I would like to congratulate Melanie Brown MBE on this Honorary Degree.

“As a child of this city who reached the top of her industry and then used her platform to advocate for those who shared her hardships, Melanie is exactly the type of citizen we are here to champion.