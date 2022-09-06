She has spent the summer pitching policies that she hoped would strike a chord with the fewer than 200,000 Tory members eligible to choose the party’s new leader and, in doing so, select our next prime minister.

Ms Truss used her victory speech on Monday to promise a “bold plan to cut taxes and grow our economy”, saying that she would “deliver on the energy crisis, dealing with people's energy bills but also dealing with the long-term issues we have on energy supply”.

As she prepares to officially take up her post, we asked Yorkshire Evening Post readers what they would like to see her do.

Liz Truss MP in Leeds last month as she visited the city for a leadership hustings event. Picture: James Hardisty

Rosita Rogers said: “To look after small businesses - they are the mums, dads, daughters, aunts etc of society. The corporates don’t need help, the smaller guys do. Don’t let electricity bills kill us off.”

Stuart Thorogood said: “Get control of the spiralling cost of living cap energy costs and fuel cost, push up national minimum wage to a living standard and change the benefits scheme so people can get help needed at the moment.”

Jen Smith said: “Help for the working class not just the rich and people on benefits! We all need the help now more than ever and not to deliver empty promises like they all do!”

Sherry Smith said: “Remember your roots, your time in growing up Leeds, people and towns in the real world, not as many privileged like down south. Close the north-south gap, investment in the deprived areas, sort the gas companies.”

The Yorkshire Evening Post is joining National World sister titles across the country to call on new Prime Minister Liz Truss to take urgent action over the cost of living crisis.

Janice Rooke said: “To actually help people who are not on benefits, who are working but are not on the higher tax rates.”

David Bark said: “Stop standing charges and VAT on gas and electric.”

David Garland said: “Level up so the North is on a more equal footing with the South.”

Lee Elsworth said: “Some consideration for those that go to work and are struggling to pay the bills but still get no help.”