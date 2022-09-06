'Think about working families' - What Leeds people want new Prime Minister Liz Truss to focus on
Conservative members have spoken but Liz Truss must now address the concerns of the entire nation, not just the party faithful.
She has spent the summer pitching policies that she hoped would strike a chord with the fewer than 200,000 Tory members eligible to choose the party’s new leader and, in doing so, select our next prime minister.
Ms Truss used her victory speech on Monday to promise a “bold plan to cut taxes and grow our economy”, saying that she would “deliver on the energy crisis, dealing with people's energy bills but also dealing with the long-term issues we have on energy supply”.
As she prepares to officially take up her post, we asked Yorkshire Evening Post readers what they would like to see her do.
Most Popular
-
1
Victoria Road incident: Man arrested on suspicion of murder after 35-year-old woman dies in Leeds
-
2
Selby Road crash: Police name teenager who died following horror crash in Leeds
-
3
Man killed in Ossett named as local man Tony Steel as two men charged with murder
-
4
Man arrested after police raid Leeds home and find 'significant quantity' of drugs
-
5
Woodlesford fire: Four crews sent to house fire in Leeds with person reported inside
Rosita Rogers said: “To look after small businesses - they are the mums, dads, daughters, aunts etc of society. The corporates don’t need help, the smaller guys do. Don’t let electricity bills kill us off.”
Stuart Thorogood said: “Get control of the spiralling cost of living cap energy costs and fuel cost, push up national minimum wage to a living standard and change the benefits scheme so people can get help needed at the moment.”
Jen Smith said: “Help for the working class not just the rich and people on benefits! We all need the help now more than ever and not to deliver empty promises like they all do!”
Sherry Smith said: “Remember your roots, your time in growing up Leeds, people and towns in the real world, not as many privileged like down south. Close the north-south gap, investment in the deprived areas, sort the gas companies.”
Janice Rooke said: “To actually help people who are not on benefits, who are working but are not on the higher tax rates.”
David Bark said: “Stop standing charges and VAT on gas and electric.”
Read More
David Garland said: “Level up so the North is on a more equal footing with the South.”
Lee Elsworth said: “Some consideration for those that go to work and are struggling to pay the bills but still get no help.”
Gary Webb said: “Sort out the gas and electric payments with a freeze for a couple of months. Freeze the charges and make the energy companies do more to help.”