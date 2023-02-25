The people of Leeds can have a distinct way of talking – from dropping certain letters such as ‘t’ in that and ‘h’ in have, to referencing local places in speech. Some phrases our readers have mentioned are therefore very specific to the city while some are native to Yorkshire as a whole.

As busy as Briggate on a Saturday

Any reference to Briggate, especially on a Saturday, is a way to describe how busy the place is. Reader Mandy Bush commented: “I still say this and I've not lived in Leeds for 30 odd years!”

We asked our readers to tell us the saying that people will only understand if they're from Leeds.

Put big light on

The ‘big light’ varies from household to household but is a term so commonly used, it is understood by everyone.

More faces than town hall clock

This saying is used to describe someone who can be two-faced and references the four faces on the Leeds Town Hall clock.

Love

A term of endearment used to refer to anyone we meet. Reader Elizabeth Fowler said: “We had to stop saying love to people when we moved to Notts. They say duck down here. Don't use that and still use love to friends and family.”

Put wood int' 'ole

A very common saying up here in the North to ask someone to shut the door.

You’re doing me ‘ead in

Julia Harrison brought this one up in the comments and it is used by people of all ages in Leeds. The phrase is used to describe frustration or annoyance towards someone directly.

Fair to middlin’

A number of YEP readers commented this saying, which means doing okay or average.

Tin Tin Tin

YEP reader Lisa Marie commented “it int int tin” which is a spelling variation of “tin tin tin”. The saying itself isn’t too common, meaning “it isn’t in the tin”, but is very popular as it is used an example to highlight the differences between dialects in the North and the South.

Were ya born in a field?

This phrase is a variation of "were you born in a barn?” and is often used when someone has left the door open after coming in.

Chuffed

This commonly used word is informal and means very pleased. Susan Kirk Wilcox commented: “I’m right chuft!”

Lekking

Vicky Shaw said: “Ist ta lekkin? My great uncle and grandad used to say this.” Her comment uses a variation of the slang, which can also be said as laiking and larking meaning to play.

Nobbut

Reader Roy Holland commented: “He's nobbut a lad.” This is a dialect form of ‘only’ or ‘nothing but’ and is used widely in Leeds.

Eh up!

This is an informal way of greeting someone – replacing “hello” – and was one of the most frequently commented by YEP readers.

How much?

This was the number one phrase commented on our post, and is quite simply in reference to the cost of an item. Sam Barratt commented: “But that’s possibly most Yorkshire folk!”

It’s your round