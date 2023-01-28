News you can trust since 1890
13 sayings you'll only understand if you've lived in Leeds

They are the sayings which you’ll only understand if you’ve lived in the world’s greatest city – Leeds.

By Andrew Hutchinson
2 minutes ago

Your YEP has been asking readers if you weren't born-and-bred in the city, what's one expression that really threw you the first time you heard it. And you have responded in your droves. Here’s a selection of the best answers posted on the Yorkshire Evening Post facebook page. READ MORE: 21 famous faces who went to school in Leeds LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

1. Leeds sayings

"Bun for fairy cakes. Pot for a cast. Fuddle for a buffet. Buffet for a pouffe."

Photo: Martin Bostock

2. Leeds sayings

"Ginnel for alleyway and beck for a stream" - Yvonne McPhail

Photo: Bruce Rollinson

3. Leeds sayings

"Just as busy as Briggate on a Saturday afternoon..." - Pat Lister.

Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

4. Leeds sayings

"M'off t shop duh yuh wan' owt?" It confused my Geordie flatmates first time I asked, so I had to repeat myself very slowly" - Jenn Hurley.

Photo: Alex Cousins/SWNS

