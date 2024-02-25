Ink Kingz, on Oxford Place, was packed with customers today (February 25), as many had queued around the corner to receive complimentary tattoos.
It was part of a scheme launched by studio owner James William. He started the Tatts4Toys charity one Christmas, when he noticed that many young children were going without presents.
In an effort to combat the shortage, he began offering free tattoos to customers who would bring along a toy. Those toys were put together in bundles to be donated to families in need.
The project has grown - and now has six events planned for this year. With thousands of designs to choose from and 18 artists involved, there was plenty of enthusiasm at the popular tattoo studio today.
Yorkshire Evening Post photographer Steve Riding was there to capture all of the action. Here are 15 of the best photos -