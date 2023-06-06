From arty designs to unusual illustrations, there is no shortage of tattoo parlours in the city. Many of Leeds ’ tattooists have carved a niche for themselves on the competitive scene by letting their artworks speak for themselves.

We have collated some of the highest-rated parlours in the city according to Google Reviews, all with a rating of 4.3 or higher from a minimum of 30 reviews. So if you fancy getting some new ink or are simply keen to hear which studios rank among the top, here, in no particular order, is the list –