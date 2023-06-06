Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Tattooists in Leeds: These are the 14 highest-rated tattoo studios in the city, according to Google reviews

Some of the country’s top tattoo artists are based here in Leeds.
James Connolly
By James Connolly
Published 6th Jun 2023, 16:30 BST

From arty designs to unusual illustrations, there is no shortage of tattoo parlours in the city. Many of Leeds’ tattooists have carved a niche for themselves on the competitive scene by letting their artworks speak for themselves.

We have collated some of the highest-rated parlours in the city according to Google Reviews, all with a rating of 4.3 or higher from a minimum of 30 reviews. So if you fancy getting some new ink or are simply keen to hear which studios rank among the top, here, in no particular order, is the list –

Leeds has plenty of highly-rated tattoo studios.

1. Tattoo Studios

Photo: National World

Buzz Club Tattoo Studio, in Wellington Street, has a rating of five out of five from 578 Google reviews.

Grimm Tattoo Studio, in Easterly Road, has a rating of five out of five from 226 Google reviews.

Rude Studios Tattoos and Piercings is based in the Merrion Centre and has a rating of five out of five from 375 Google reviews.

