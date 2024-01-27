Leeds United vs Plymouth Argyle: Early team news, goal and score updates in FA Cup Fourth Round
Leeds United host Plymouth Argyle in the FA Cup Fourth Round this afternoon as Daniel Farke's side look to book their place in the last 16 of English football's most prestigious cup competition.
Farke has insisted Leeds will prepare for this game like any other, despite the cup proving something of a distraction - at least in supporters' minds - from the Whites' surge up the Championship table.
United have closed the gap on the top two to just two points in recent weeks and victory over Norwich City at Elland Road in midweek has left Leeds breathing down the necks of Ipswich Town and Southampton above them.
This weekend, though, Leeds take a break from league action to compete in the Fourth Round of the FA Cup, playing host to a side they have already beaten on home turf this season. Ian Foster's Plymouth arrive into LS11 this afternoon hoping to cause something of an upset and progress to the Fifth Round themselves.
Farke is expected to make changes to his Leeds XI, and will be forced into at least two as Dan James and Archie Gray were withdrawn through injury during the 1-0 win over the Canaries on Wednesday. While neither issue is understood to be severe, the Leeds boss will not be taking any risks with two of his most important players this season, in a competition United are unlikely to triumph in.
Build-up, team news, goal and score updates from Elland Road here throughout the afternoon. Kick-off is at 3pm.
Leeds United vs Plymouth Argyle LIVE
Cresswell to return?
That's what it sounded like yesterday...
Daniel Farke
"He was in training in the last weeks and pretty professional, and absolutely open and honest.
He definitely wants to stay and is ready for the fight and that's always good news.
We had good conversations in the last days so right now the door is open. He has to impress on the training pitch and when he gets his chance, use it."
Can they make it six?
Leeds have won all five of their fixtures in 2024 so far. They couldn't make it six from six, could they?
Draw and it's a replay away at Argyle. A daunting trip in an already jam-packed February schedule.
Opposition team news
Argyle boss Ian Foster is unable to field Leeds loanee Darko Gyabi (ineligible vs parent club), Adam Forshaw (cup-tied) or loanee youngster Alfie Devine (cup-tied) this weekend. The three all joined in the January window.
Youngster
Possibility we'll see Mateo Joseph for longer than his customary few minutes off the bench in second half stoppage time.
Youngsters need to grab their chance with both hands.
What Farke had to say yesterday...
"We have a few players who will not be available for this game. Archie Gray is definitely out for this game. I would still say good news because it is nothing with the ligament, the ACL, just a hit and a bruise but at the moment it's not possible for him to join us in team training. Hopefully, at some point during next week, he will be back but he will definitely be out for this game. Also, Daniel James will be out. It's a little strain. I think he will also be out for the Bristol game, so a couple of weeks. I hope he is back available for the next home game but this FA Cup game and also the Bristol game he will definitely miss. We are also still without Pascal Struijk and all the other topics, so it's more or less what we spoke about."
Welcome to Elland Road
For the third time in less than a week, it's matchday at Elland Road. Plymouth return to LS11, this time in the FA Cup Fourth Round.
We know, a home cup tie, unheard of.
A place in the last 16 is up for grabs.