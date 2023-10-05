Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING
Hospital probed for corporate manslaughter after Lucy Letby murders
Coach diver 'slumped' at wheel in fatal Liverpool bus crash
Thousands evacuated as wildfires rip through Tenerife
Bradley Lowery's mum thanks fans: 'I cried happy tears'
Just Stop Oil protesters disrupt Les Miserables West End performance
Extradition order signed for US rape suspect Nicholas Rossi

Tong Garden Centre: 11 magical pictures as Christmas comes early for popular Leeds garden centre

Christmas has come early for a popular garden centre in West Yorkshire after it opened its Christmas display.
Alex Grant
By Alex Grant
Published 5th Oct 2023, 16:30 BST

Nestled between the cities of Leeds and Bradford, Tong Garden Centre is an award-winning destination for families across West Yorkshire and has become famous for its Christmas displays and decorations.

Launching today (Thursday, October 5), will be the centre’s winter wonderland as well as its six brand new Christmas themes for 2023. There will even be seasonal feasting available in store including festive afternoon tea at the mezzanine and a delicious late-night supper at Blooms Kitchen.

Those visiting the store between 9am and 8pm today will even benefit from a one day only 15 per cent off purchases throughout the day. Yorkshire Evening Post photographer Tony Johnson was there to capture the best of the day’s festivities...

Tong Garden Centre shop assistants Caroline Quinn and Shannon Carter dress one of the many Christmas trees as the store launch their Christmas displays and room sets.

1. Christmas comes early at Tong Garden Centre

Tong Garden Centre shop assistants Caroline Quinn and Shannon Carter dress one of the many Christmas trees as the store launch their Christmas displays and room sets. Photo: Tony Johnson

Photo Sales
The garden centre has also launched its popular Christmas room sets and designs.

2. Christmas comes early at Tong Garden Centre

The garden centre has also launched its popular Christmas room sets and designs. Photo: Tony Johnson

Photo Sales
Included in the sets was a special Christmas Day dinner kitchen design.

3. Christmas comes early at Tong Garden Centre

Included in the sets was a special Christmas Day dinner kitchen design. Photo: Tony Johnson

Photo Sales
There's even a special fresh flower display for anyone planning to get a gift for that special someone.

4. Christmas comes early at Tong Garden Centre

There's even a special fresh flower display for anyone planning to get a gift for that special someone. Photo: Tony Johnson

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:LeedsWest YorkshireBradfordYorkshire Evening Post