Tong Garden Centre: 11 magical pictures as Christmas comes early for popular Leeds garden centre
Nestled between the cities of Leeds and Bradford, Tong Garden Centre is an award-winning destination for families across West Yorkshire and has become famous for its Christmas displays and decorations.
Launching today (Thursday, October 5), will be the centre’s winter wonderland as well as its six brand new Christmas themes for 2023. There will even be seasonal feasting available in store including festive afternoon tea at the mezzanine and a delicious late-night supper at Blooms Kitchen.
Those visiting the store between 9am and 8pm today will even benefit from a one day only 15 per cent off purchases throughout the day. Yorkshire Evening Post photographer Tony Johnson was there to capture the best of the day’s festivities...