What remains of the Headingley Bear Pit as plans revealed to restore historic Leeds site

It's the Leeds attraction which has stood for almost 200 years yet most people don’t know the story behind it.

Andrew Hutchinson
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 16:38 BST

Have you ever wondered about the strange, castle-like structure that sits on Cardigan Road in Headingley?

Believe it or not, this was actually a bear pit that formed part of Leeds Zoological and Botanical Gardens, or the Headingley Zoo as it was also known.

When the bear pit as constructed, and there was also a monkey enclosure, swans and an eagle when the new attraction opened in 1840.

The Headingley brown bear would be viewed from the turrets above the pit, with visitors climbing spiral stairs to access the platform.

Visitors were said to be able to feed bananas to the bear when it climbed up a tree inside the pit to reach the top.

The feted venture lasted only eight years, and by 1848 the entire site had been sold to businessman Thomas Clapham for building plots.

Fast forward to 2023 and Leeds Civic Trust have confirmed is moving forward with a restoration programme for the pit.

The listed structure was left to the Trust in the 1960s, and has been looked after by the charity’s volunteers for a number of years.

We visited the site see what remains of the attraction and spoke to director Martin Hamilton about Leeds Civic Trust’s plans for development.

Leeds Civic Trust is a charity established in 1965 that promotes the improvements of Leeds in the spheres of planning, architecture, heritage, and city amenities. It is responsible for the blue plaque scheme which celebrates people, places, events and buildings that have made an important contribution to the city.

The proposed front view of the restored bear pit. Illustrated proposal.

The proposed front view of the restored bear pit. Illustrated proposal. Photo: KS Architects

