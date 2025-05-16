Sunday Times Rich List 2025: The 10 richest people in Yorkshire and their net worth including Leeds tycoon

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant

Reporter

Published 16th May 2025, 06:30 BST

The 2025 edition of the annual Sunday Times Rich List has named the 10 richest people in Yorkshire.

The 76-page special edition of The Sunday Times Magazine details the wealth of the 350 richest people in Britain, reveals the largest fall in the billionaire count in the guide’s 37-year history, from a peak of 177 in 2022 to 156 this year. The minimum entry for the list of 350 this year is £350 million.

Robert Watts, compiler of the Sunday Times Rich List, said: “The Sunday Times Rich List is changing. Our billionaire count is down and the combined wealth of those who feature in our research is falling. We are also finding fewer of the world’s super rich are coming to live in the UK.

“Our research continues to find a wide variety of self-made entrepreneurs building fortunes not just from artificial intelligence, video games and new technologies but also mundane, everyday items such as makeup, radiators and jogging bottoms.”

Yorkshire’s rich list includes, Leeds-born delivery tycoon Steve Parkin, and Mark Healey, whose father Eddie built Sheffield's Meadowhall Shopping Centre. Take a look below at the 10 richest people in Yorkshire and their net worth...

1. The Shepherd family - £1.350 billion

Creators of the Portakabin and the Portaloo, the York-based Shepherd family created the business in the 1960s as an offshoot to their construction firm. Their net worth is estimated at £1.350bn - a rise of £246m from 2024. | Graham Schofield

2. Lord Kirkham and family - £1.140 billion

Bad O-levels forced Doncaster-born Lord Kirkham to ditch his dream of a life in the RAF, so he learnt how to make furniture and built DFS. His net worth is estimated at £1.140bn - no change from 2024. | Simon Hulme

3. Andrea Shelley, William Morrison and Eleanor Kernighan and family - £933 million

The children of late “king of the tills” Sir Ken Morrison, did well from the private equity takeover of the Bradford-founded Morrisons supermarket chain. Their net worth is estimated at £933m - no change from 2024. | James Hardisty

4. Malcolm Healey and family - £901 million

Wren Kitchens is Hull-born Malcolm Healey's third successful kitchens outfit. His 12,000-acre estate in East Riding has about 50 shooting drives. His net worth is estimated at £901m - a drop of £600m from 2024. | Adobe Stock

5. John Jakes - £869 million

Born in Kirkstall, Leeds, John Jakes is the boss of Acorn Stairlifts. He has received more than £210 million of dividends over the past ten years and lives in Monaco. His net worth is estimated at £869m - a rise of £47m from 2024. | George Robertson/Stock

6. Mark Healey and family - £688 million

Mark Healey's late father, Eddie, built Sheffield's Meadowhall Shopping Centre. Located just off the M1, it is the largest shopping centre in Yorkshire, and currently the twelfth-largest in the UK. His brother is the kitchen tycoon Malcolm. His net worth is estimated at £688m - a rise of £8m from 2024. | Dean Atkins

