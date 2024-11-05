6 . Frank Hester - £395m

Hester has given more than £20m to the Tories over the past two years. The Leeds-based IT entrepreneur, who grew up in Armley to Irish immigrant parents, also found himself apologising for historic unsavoury comments he was alleged to have made about Diane Abbott, the Labour MP. Profits at his TPP Group, fell by more than 20% to £28.3m. | National World