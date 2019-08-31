37 photos to take you back to the Leeds Lord Mayor's Parade in the 1980s and 1990s

The Lord Mayor’s Parade celebrated city life during the 1980s and 1990s. It set off from Woodhouse Moor, travelling over a mile into the city centre and featured marching bands and hundreds of majorettes, alongside dozens of floats. It eventually finished up at Leeds Civic Hall where it was greeted by the Lord Mayor. We hope these photos bring back happy memories for those who took part or watched. READ MORE: 26 photos you'll only understand if you've eaten fish and chips at Harry Ramsden's over the years |

1. June 1976 The parade makes its way to the Leeds Civic Hall. jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. June 1979 A leggy line-up of finalists in the Miss Leeds Metro contest at the side of the Lord Mayor's car. jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. June 1980 Empty chairs greet the 'Moonies' float as the Lord Mayor delivers a snub to the controversial religious sect. Coun Eric Atkinson had promised to turn his back as they passed the rostrum - and he did just that. jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. June 1980 This western steam engine and carriage has been decorated with more than 20,000 bows by display staff at Lewis's store. Girls on the float are Kay Milner, Christine Johnson, Lynne Almond and Helen Bentley. jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more