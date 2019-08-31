37 photos to take you back to the Leeds Lord Mayor's Parade in the 1980s and 1990s

The Lord Mayor’s Parade celebrated city life during the 1980s and 1990s. It set off from Woodhouse Moor, travelling over a mile into the city centre and featured marching bands and hundreds of majorettes, alongside dozens of floats. It eventually finished up at Leeds Civic Hall where it was greeted by the Lord Mayor. We hope these photos bring back happy memories for those who took part or watched. READ MORE: 26 photos you'll only understand if you've eaten fish and chips at Harry Ramsden's over the years |
