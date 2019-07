They are all featured in 'Leeds Then and Now' a new book which uses vintage photos paired with the same view today. It traces the transformation of Leeds during the past 150 years and applauds how many grand schemes and individual buildings have been preserved and repurposed to create a dynamic modern city centre that proudly displays its unique heritage. READ MORE: 34 never seen before photos of Leeds through the ages

1. Leeds City Square THEN: Circa 1936, The Thoresby Society'NOW: 2018, Eric Musgrave

2. Leeds Town Hall THEN: 1905, The Thoresby Society'NOW: 2018, David Major

3. Thornton's Arcade, Leeds THEN: 1956, The Thoresby Society'NOW: 2018, David Major

4. Leeds Corn Exchange from Duncan Street THEN: Circa 1910, Leodis 'NOW: 2018, David Major

