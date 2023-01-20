The incident occurred near the Potternewton Lane roundabout and led to the closure of the citybound A61 Scott Hall Road. Police were alerted to the incident at 8:01am today (January 20) and emergency services attended the scene.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Police received a report at 8.01am of a collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian. Emergency services attended the scene. The pedestrian was taken to hospital for treatment on injuries which are not believed to be serious. A road closure is in place whilst enquiries are ongoing.”

The aforementioned road closure is no longer in place, as confirmed by Leeds City Council’s traffic and travel news Twitter feed. The account tweeted: “Earlier incident cleared on citybound A61 Scott Hall Road in Potternewton by the roundabout with the B6159 Potternewton Lane and road fully open to traffic.”