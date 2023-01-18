Pedestrians Justyne Hulboj, 27, and four-year-old Lena Czepczor were hit by an Audi TT on Monday morning in the moments before the vehicle crashed into a wall surrounding the Vertu Jaguar Leeds garage on Scott Hall Road, Sheepscar.

The family are now seeking to raise the necessary funds to transport their bodies from Leeds back to their native Poland for burial, with a gofundme page already raising over £17,000 overnight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following the tragedy messages of condolence have continued to pour in, both at the scene of the incident and via online platforms.

Pedestrians Justyne Hulboj, 27, and four-year-old Lena Czepczor were hit by an Audi TT on Monday morning. Picture: Bruce Rollinson/WYP

A tribute left at the scene by a member of the Vertu Jaguar Leeds team said: “Yesterday heaven gained two angels. Two beautiful souls taken so tragically – may you both fly free in eternal love.”

Tributes have also poured in via the comments section on the YEP Facebook page.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Angie M Toner said: “R.I.P. Too young to die – Fly high Angels.”

Pete Schofield added: “It's heart breaking. Sending love and condolences to the family.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Three people have now been arrested in connection with the incident. A 26-year-old man arrested on suspicion of two offences of causing death by dangerous driving remains in custody.

Officers have spoken to a number of witnesses but continue to urge anyone with dashcam footage or who has seen any part of the incident to make contact.

Advertisement Hide Ad