News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Scott Hall Road closed after pedestrian hit by vehicle near Potternewton Lane roundabout

Part of Scott Hall Road in Leeds has been closed after a pedestrian was knocked down near Potternewton Lane roundabout.

By Georgina Morris
11 minutes ago
Updated 20th Jan 2023, 9:59am

West Yorkshire Police said an investigation has begun after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle. Follow our live blog below and refresh the page for the latest updates.

Part of Scott Hall Road is closed near to the junction with Potternewton Lane. Picture: Google

Scott Hall Road closed after crash near Potternewton Lane roundabout

Show new updates

Crash reported on Scott Hall Road

A road closure is in place on Scott Hall Road following a crash:

Bus services diverted

First Bus is advising passengers that its 7, 7A and 7S services are affected by the closure. It says services will divert as follows:

  • 7, 7A - Scotthall Road, Potternewton Lane, Chapeltown Road and Sheepscar.
  • 7S - Potternewton Lane to Roundabout with Scotthall Road Staight across Chapeltown Road and Sheepscar.

Police confirm pedestrian injured

West Yorkshire Police has confirmed that a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle. Its full statement reads:

“Police received a report at 8.01am of a collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian. Emergency services attended the scene.

“The pedestrian was taken to hospital for treatment on injuries which are not believed to be serious. A road closure is in place whilst enquiries are ongoing.”

Road reopens to traffic

Scott Hall Road has now reopened to traffic, with First Bus confirming that its buses are now following their usual routes again.

Home
Page 1 of 1
LeedsWest Yorkshire Police