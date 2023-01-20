Scott Hall Road closed after pedestrian hit by vehicle near Potternewton Lane roundabout
Part of Scott Hall Road in Leeds has been closed after a pedestrian was knocked down near Potternewton Lane roundabout.
West Yorkshire Police said an investigation has begun after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle. Follow our live blog below and refresh the page for the latest updates.
Scott Hall Road closed after crash near Potternewton Lane roundabout
First Bus is advising passengers that its 7, 7A and 7S services are affected by the closure. It says services will divert as follows:
- 7, 7A - Scotthall Road, Potternewton Lane, Chapeltown Road and Sheepscar.
- 7S - Potternewton Lane to Roundabout with Scotthall Road Staight across Chapeltown Road and Sheepscar.
West Yorkshire Police has confirmed that a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle. Its full statement reads:
“Police received a report at 8.01am of a collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian. Emergency services attended the scene.
“The pedestrian was taken to hospital for treatment on injuries which are not believed to be serious. A road closure is in place whilst enquiries are ongoing.”
Scott Hall Road has now reopened to traffic, with First Bus confirming that its buses are now following their usual routes again.