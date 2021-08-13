We must put trust in teachers and learn lessons about GCSE grading - the YEP says
Every single grade that our city’s pupils earned in their GCSE results has been ‘hard fought’, according to one Leeds headteacher.
Students have faced month after month of disruption during this most testing of times - from closures of their classrooms to getting to grips with online learning.
So today we celebrate the achievements of our city’s pupils as they look to embark on the next stage of their young lives.
Read More
And their hard fought grades are testament to their resilience, grit and determination to ensure they don’t become another victim in the wake of the pandemic’s impact.
But now educators should be looking at how lessons can be learned in the grading of our pupils.
What the pandemic has taught us is that we can and must adapt in the face of adversity as exams were scrapped.
The trust has been put in those teachers who know their students best - and surely we should be learning lessons from them in how we help youngsters make the grade.
Support the YEP and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news and the latest on Leeds United. With a digital subscription, you see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Click here to subscribe