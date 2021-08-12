Students celebrated at The Grammar School at Leeds (GSAL) this morning as over half (57 per cent) achieved the top GCSE grades of 7 or above in every subject (the equivalent of A*/A under the previous system) as exam results for 2021 were announced.

One celebrating more than most was Archie Fuller who scooped 10 GCSEs - eight at the grade 9 and two at grade 8 - despite coping with dyslexia. It brings his subject tally up to 11 as he had already achieved a grade 9 in GCSE astronomy, which he completed in his spare time last year.

The pupil from Otley said that he was ‘very happy’ with his results.

Zoe Mutamiri and Evie Webb celebrate their great results at the Grammar School in Leeds today PIC SIMON DEWHURST

Thirteen students at GSAL landed 10 GCSEs at grade 9. They were William Alexander, from Shadwell; Anton Ariens, from Adel; Henry Brooks, from Bramhope; Ollie Day from Roundhay; Sanjana Dhar, from Alwoodley; Amelia Gummerson, from Roundhay; Zoe Mutamiri, from Bradford; Oluwaseyitan Olusoga, from Menston; Riya Ooken, from Roundhay; Shriyaa Papanna, from Wike; Anya Qayyum, from Moor Allerton; Oliver Smith, from Stainburn; and Bhavyaa Tibrewal, from Alwoodley.

More than half (57 per cent) of GSAL students achieved the top GCSE grades of 7 or above in every subject and 61 per cent of all grades were at 8 and 9, with 38 per cent at the highly sought-after grade 9. Overall, all passes were at 4 or above.

Forty-nine students scooped 10 grade 8s or 9s in every subject, including the 13 who secured the top grade of 9 in all of their GCSEs.

Principal Sue Woodroofe said: “I could not be more proud of everything that our GCSE students have achieved; this year’s results are richly deserved. And of course, we pay tribute to the teamwork evident from their dedicated and supportive teachers and parents who have encouraged them every step of the way over these past 16 months.

Grammar School at Leeds student Lydia Ha celebrates her GCSE results with her proud Mum today PIC SIMON DEWHURST

“Despite everything, this year has seen our young people dig deep and show real resilience as they have faced up to the challenges of the pandemic. To see their strength, confidence and commitment grow has been a privilege and it will prove to be a bedrock long into their futures.”

Five students obtained grade 9s/Distinction* across the board and another 12 students achieved grade 9s and 8s in every GCSE they took.

Dr. Paul Bell, the school’s Headteacher said “We are immensely proud of all the work and achievements of our students, especially after such a difficult and disrupted year. Our teachers have worked tirelessly to ensure students are all able to progress to where they want to and we wish them all the very best of luck for the future. I look forward to seeing many return to our sixth form in September.”