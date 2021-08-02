Leeds needs to grasp golden opportunity on back of Tokyo 2020 Olympic success - Laura Collins, YEP Editor

The team from Britain celebrates after winning the gold medal in the mixed relay triathlon at the 2020 Summer Olympics. Picture: AP Photo/Francisco Seco.

And this year’s Olympics have meant so much more to them owing to the extreme lengths so many sportsmen and women have had to endure to make sure they are top of their game.

With lockdown after lockdown strict training regimes have been thrown into disarray as they’ve had to look at innovative ways to make sure they are in tip top condition.

Being selected to represent their country - and their city - at the top level is nothing short of a tremendous achievement.

And now the golden glow of glory is certainly shining in Leeds as our growing reputation as an ‘athletes’ city continues to shine through.

So many of our athletes have stood on the top of the podium to celebrate their sporting achievements.

And at the weekend Team GB added to its medal haul with a gold in the first-ever mixed triathlon relay in Tokyo as Jess Learmonth, Jonny Brownlee, Georgia Taylor-Brown and Alex Yee placed that coveted win.

The result means GB finished top of the medal table for the triathlon, with their gold in the team and two silvers in the men’s and women’s races for Yee and Taylor-Brown respectively.

Leeds City Council leader James Lewis spoke of his pride at the weekend of the “rich history and pedigree that Leeds has in triathlon”.

And his thoughts were echoed by ex Leeds Beckett student Andrew Henderson, who is the head athletics coach at the university.

He told the Yorkshire Evening Post about what makes our fantastic city such a favourite destination for top athletes as more competitors who study and train in Leeds compete at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

A total of 18 athletes from Leeds Beckett University - including triathlon silver medallist Alex Yee - are competing alongside athletes who grew up in the city.

It is a testament to the fantastic facilities we have here in Leeds that have helped to put us on the map for sporting glory.

The Leeds Triathlon Centre is an initiative between the University of Leeds, Leeds Beckett University and British Triathlon.

The University of Leeds provides top class swimming facilities at The Edge, along with cycling facilities at The Brownlee Centre.

At the heart of this is inspiring a new generation of sporting superstars as the games - and the power of sport - have the unique ability to draw us together as a collective as we proudly cheer on our athletes.

Somewhere in the city could be the next Jonny Brownlee , Tom Pidcock or Jess Learmonth ready to unleash their full potential after watching their grab for gold.

As Team GB continues to climb up the medals table we hope that youngsters continue to be inspired by the achievements of these elite athletes.

And it is important our city grabs this golden opportunity to not only thank those remarkable champions for their hard work but also uses them as inspiration to pull through our next chance of sporting success.