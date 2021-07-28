Alex Yee, who is studying BSc (Hons) Sports and Exercise Science at Leeds Beckett, has finished second in the men’s triathlon in Tokyo in his debut Olympic Games and only his eighth race at that level.

He led throughout most of the final run but was pipped to the gold by Norwegian Kristian Blummenfelt.

Yee, who finished 11 seconds behind Blummenfelt, said he was "over the moon" with his silver.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alex Yee on the running track in Leeds.

He said: "In training I went much harder than this race but unfortunately he was better on the day."

The 23-year-old added: "I am just a normal guy from south-east London - dreams really do come true. My mum always says it takes a village to build a person and I think it has taken the whole of GB today."

Honorary Graduate Jonny Brownlee meanwhile, finished strong to secure fifth in his final Olympic Games, having confirmed that Tokyo 2020 will be his last.

Taylor-Brown, meanwhile, will be competing in the women’s race this evening alongside Leeds-based triathlete Jess Learmonth.

Originally from Manchester, Taylor-Brown moved to Leeds in 2012 to study for a degree in Sports and Exercise Science at Leeds Beckett University and remains based in the city where she trains at Leeds Triathlon Centre.

Learmonth also trains at Leeds Triathlon Centre.

Leeds Beckett alumni Lucy Bronze and Lauren Smith were also in action over the weekend. Lucy and Team GB claimed a 1-0 victory over hosts Japan in the women’s football, while Lauren qualified for the quarter finals in the badminton mixed doubles.

Peter Mackreth, Dean of Carnegie School of Sport said: “We are delighted to see our students, alumni, and Leeds sporting community doing so well at the Tokyo Olympics.