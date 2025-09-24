'I went to chat to The Osmonds - it changed my life' - Danny Malin

I went to chat to The Osmonds - it changed my life . A connection much deeper than I first thought

I was born in the seventies during a period described as ‘Osmondmania.’ From my mum, I knew how famous they were. So much so, when they had bad press in the UK the likes of Paul McCartney backed them up. So when I had the opportunity to meet the lead singer of The Osmonds and his son in Leeds for a vlog/video chat I had to go.

I went to meet Merrilll Osmond, widely dubbed as ‘the best singer,’ with his son Justin Osmond at the Gino Di Campo restaurant inside Marriot Hotel. They do a banging breakfast here if you’re ever in town or staying over.

I felt drawn to Justin particularly, he had this incredible aura around him Danny Malin

I had previously heard Merrill talk in Leeds, a couple of years ago, where he mentioned his son, but I didn’t know much about him. Merrill’s son Justin was born 90 percent deaf, he was the only second-generation Osmond to be born deaf following Virl and Tom, the two eldest of the nine Osmond siblings.

Merrill said he was in Leeds for one last time to promote his new book Black Bear. He was then going to start to spend more time at home with family. His son Justin who had been accompanying him around Yorkshire also had a book out, and was just starting on his journey. Both guys were so humble and reminded me of life lessons that I like to live by.

Merrill said: “Losing all our money (in The Osmonds) was the best thing that happened to us.”

Merryl like myself has struggled with his mental health even though he seemingly appeared happy during his days in The Osmonds. Once Merrill too escaped toxicity, he was able to heal.

I felt drawn to Justin particularly, he had this incredible aura around him. Not only had he been brought up in the spotlight with his father and uncles being global superstars which is a lot of pressure but he is 90% deaf. Justin is using his experience for the better.

Just like the mother of The Osmonds needed to get the boys to form a barbershop to earn money for some hearing aids for their brothers, now Justin is raising money to supply hearing aids to people who can’t afford them. He really is continuing the legacy.

Both Merrill and Justin reminded me that sometimes people go through struggles in the public eye so that those following them going through similar can feel comfort and hope.

As much as I wouldn’t wish my stroke on my worst enemy, it has made me think that perhaps it happened for a reason.