YouTube star Danny Malin has confirmed that he will be leaving his hit channel ‘Rate My Takeaway’ after “challenges behind the scenes”.

After setting up his table and chair at hundreds of takeaway spots the world over, the Barnsley-born former butcher has called it a day on the breakout YouTube series.

Danny became known for his bubbly personality and boundless optimism as he amassed hundreds of millions of views on the videos that saw him review takeaway venues.

Danny Malin is leaving his Rate My Takeaway YouTube channel

The videos were particularly popular during the Covid pandemic and resulting in Danny collecting YouTube’s UK Breakthrough Creator of the Year Award 2021.

Danny said the decision had been taken following “challenges behind the scenes that have taken [their] toll on my health”.

He said he remains “excited about the future”, adding: “I’ve put my heart, soul and entire life into building Rate My Takeaway. The fans have been amazing, and stuck by me.

“I will keep creating content so I hope they you will all continue to join me for my journey.”

Danny, who also has a weekly column in the Yorkshire Evening Post, has said that he will continue creating content on his other YouTube channel that he runs with his wife, Sophie Mei Lan.

He also helps run the Rate My Takeaway kitchen, a food hall in Huddersfield, and has said that he plans on focussing on his health.

Danny added: “I had two strokes 18 months ago and that put life into perspective.

“My family and friends have been amazing and I’ve been so scared to leave my role as presenter of the channel because it means so much to me but now is the right time to re-establish myself as Danny.

“I’ll be back on the road before we know it.”