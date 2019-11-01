How your YEP will help to champion Leeds in the coming months - Laura Collins

Leeds United Centenary exhibition by the Leeds United Supporters Trust at the Merrion Centre in Leeds.

We haven’t wasted any time in doing so, putting Leeds United’s centenary celebrations centre stage and marking the club’s incredible 100 years of football with special edition front pages and hosting our own Q&A session for fans with former LUFC legends.

Now the celebrations are continuing with a special exhibition in the Merrion Centre, which takes fans on the ultimate trip down sporting memory lane with a whole host of memorabilia including a selection of front pages from your YEP over the decades marking the club’s turbulent century.

The club has also pledged to create a museum to honour the players – and most important of all, the fans – who make the city proud of the Whites.

The outpouring of support from fans, not only in Leeds but from across the globe, has been phenomenal and shows a real passion for our proud city and its world-famous football team.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But I am all too aware that in the shadows of the city centre there are communities in Leeds facing their own individual challenges.

And that is why I will be asking you, our readers, to share the big issues you would like this title to shine a spotlight on in the coming months.

We know that transport is a huge issue, which is why this week we have taken an in-depth look at what the new Connecting Leeds strategy really means and how it will affect you.The YEP is also bringing back its investigative campaign ‘Your Right to Know’ in the coming weeks, examining how taxpayers’ cash is spent and how public services are delivered right across Leeds.

But in order to make sure we remain in tune with the rhythm of the city’s heartbeat, we need to hear from you.