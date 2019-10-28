This is the major blueprint that will transform the way we all travel in Leeds

Transport chiefs promise that the £270m invested into the ‘Connecting Leeds’ scheme, will transform travel for people who live, work and visit here.

It has taken years of planning and the opinions of the public have been gathered from the start, playing an important part in the consultation process, say the decision makers.

No other city in the UK has had such an ambitious plan, which aims to integrate all travel with a green ambition, making getting to places easier whatever mode of transport you choose.

Artists impression of how The Corn Exchange will look. Photo: Connecting Leeds, Leeds City Council

Leeds is the third most popular of the eight so-called “core cities” in the UK, receiving 24.6 million visitors per year. Latest figures show that the total amount spent by tourists in the city in 2017, was more than £1.1 bn.

Planning first began in 2016 for the improvement scheme. It is hoped all works will be completed by March 2021.

The scheme is funded through the £270 million Leeds Public Transport Investment Programme, which will also improve local air quality and encourage active travel, creating “a more liveable, greener and better connected city centre”.

Artists impression of how The Headrow will look. Photo: Connecting Leeds, Leeds City Council.

Parts of the city centre will become ‘car free zones’ and see vehicles banned with re-modelling around City Square, in front of the Queens Hotel, where buses only will have access. The area around Neville Street will also see cars restricted.

Leeds City Council’s executive member for climate change, regeneration, transport and planning, Councillor Lisa Mulherin, said: “Enabling more people to use public transport, cycling and walking are an essential part of helping to tackle our climate emergency. These plans show huge improvements for public transport reliability, reducing delays and giving buses priority to easily get through the city centre.

“They will also make it easier for people to move about by foot or by bike. We’re also keen to see what people think about proposals for more car free public spaces and outdoor recreation. Our aim is to transform our city into a greener and more attractive place, with fewer vehicles and cleaner air, for everyone’s benefit.”

Work has already started on improvements to The Headrow area, one of a number of world-class gateways in the city centre for bus users, pedestrians and cyclists. While work is underway, the areas continuing to provide access for businesses, workers and shoppers.

Connecting Leeds is Leeds City Council’s transport strategy for the city. The project is working with the West Yorkshire Combined Authority, partners and stakeholders, including First Bus, to improve all aspects of the transport network in Leeds and connecting to the wider Leeds City Region.

In 2016, transport bosses heard from 8,000 people, who told them what was important to them and for Leeds. In response to this, they worked with the West Yorkshire Combined Authority and other partners to produce the Leeds Transport Strategy.

Corn Exchange

Plans currently out to consultation cover an area around The Corn Exchange and adjoining streets, including Call Lane, Lower Briggate and Meadow Lane.

The aim is to improve bus reliability and ensure they can navigate easily through the city centre in a busy area near the market and down to Victoria Gate.

It also will enhance the quality of the city centre experience, by increasing public space for pedestrians and improving walking and cycling.

Last summer’s feedback on the initial concepts for the City Centre Gateways was positive. Around 76 per cent of those who responded, supported The Corn Exchange scheme. These proposals now further developed address bus service reliability, cycle safety, accessibility, pedestrian comfort, more greenery and quality of the public realm.

Local businesses, residents and the public, including shoppers, can have their say online about the Corn Exchange scheme by visiting: www.leeds.gov.uk/ConnectingLeeds by 4 November.

The Headrow

Work began in September for the improvements scheme around the Headrow, including removal of the central reservation. It is expected to take around a year to implement.

The total package of works sees £20.7million invested in this particular scheme which covers the Headrow, Westgate, Vicar Lane between The Headrow and North Street, New Briggate, Infirmary Street and Park Row, Cookridge Street and small lengths of streets linking these together.

Bus stops are being moved and cycle lanes built, with improved pedestrian access in busy areas around the Town Hall, courts, hospital and Millennium Square.

Armley Gyratory

Armley Gyratory is a key junction on the Inner Ring Road to the west of Leeds city centre.

It is a major entry/exit point for traffic travelling through and into the city with an estimated 100,000 vehicles passing through it daily.

Currently, if there is an accident here, it can cause gridlock and traffic chaos for the city.

Commuters said the gyratory traffic resulted in delays for motorists and bus users, contributing towards poor air quality and impacting negatively on local residents and businesses.

The surrounding communities also said the pedestrian and cycling facilities are poor and they were unlikely to use them for journeys into the city centre.

Plans include:

New improved cycling and pedestrian routes through the gyratory to improve traffic flow through the junction, better timings for traffic lights, aiming to reduce speeds through the gyratory

New landscaping to the south east of the gyratory to improve air quality, safety and the local environment for residents.

Re-aligning northbound traffic, moving it away from the residential area.

New traffic signals and better pedestrian crossing facility on Wellington Road near the residential area.

Other projects

Rail travel

Plans for three new railway stations in Leeds are underway. A new railway station at the White Rose centre is already at consultation stage and concrete plans could soon be submitted.

Future plans for rail stations at Thorpe Park and Parkway, at Leeds-Bradford Airport, are also being looked at. Public consultations have already taken place.

Major improvements are already underway at leeds Railway Station, not funded by the Connecting Leeds scheme.

Cycle lanes

Cycle paths will be more visible around the city centre, particularly around the Headrow area, encouraging cycling for shorter journeys around the city and also for commuters, who may ride many miles to reach their place of work.

Park and Ride

Park and Ride will become integral to the improved transport system, linking routes into the city, with easier and cheaper parking for drivers and commuters. Work began to expand the Elland Road site in May and work on the Stourton Park and Ride scheme should be complete by next summer. Other Park and Ride sites to be expanded include Temple Green and plans for a new parking site in Alwoodley are being made.