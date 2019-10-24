Leeds United Exhibition at Merrion Centre is a must see for the whole city
Tomorrow the doors will open on the Leeds United Supporters’ Centenary Exhibition inside the Merrion Centre.
Friday, 25th October 2019, 12:00 am
Updated
Friday, 25th October 2019, 4:14 pm
For some it will be a chance to immerse themselves in memories past, for others it will be their first encounter with one of the world’s most famous footballing clubs.
Your YEP urges everyone – fan or otherwise of our great club – to go along and see for yourself one of the city’s greatest sporting exports. .
Even if you are not a dedicated White, committed to marching on together with the rest of us, you will learn something about focus, dedication and loyalty.