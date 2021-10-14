Instagram, Facebook and WhatsApp suffered and outage. Picture: PA.

There was genuine panic among users of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp when the sister platforms simultaneously crashed for six hours after routine IT maintenance went wrong.

My first thought on hearing the news was ‘I wouldn’t want to be the person who flicked that switch’, but it wasn’t long before I started to worry about where I would get my daily dose of nonsense.

This was big news. So big that it led the news bulletins that night with reporters assigned the task of finding people who had been affected by the problem. Not that they had to look very far – the

latest statistics show more than 48 million people in

the UK have a Facebook account and everybody with a pulse uses WhatsApp these days.

Some of the bewildered-looking types who were interviewed talked about the inconvenience of not being able to connect with the outside world for a quarter of a day. One indignant woman complained bitterly about how she had to resort to text messaging for the evening. It wasn’t that long ago that the text was regarded as a new kind of witchcraft, now it is bracketed alongside the humble letter.

In a world where millions of us have unlimited phone calls and text messages as part of our mobile phone contracts, I have never fully understood why WhatsApp is so essential to so many... unless receiving scores of unsolicited ‘jokes’ and memes is considered essential these days.

The outage was such big news because it impacted so many people and businesses – entire industries rely heavily on social media to function – but does the man or woman in the street genuinely need social media as much as we think we do?

While connecting digitally got many of us through months of multiple lockdowns, spending most of 2020 staring at a screen left me feeling more than a little jaded, and I know lots of others have experienced the same feeling of e-fatigue.

My own social media habits have calmed down dramatically over the past couple of years and I have finally realised that it is pointless entering into a debate on social media because you can’t ever win an argument with an idiot, especially when they are online.

With the risk of sounding like my late grandfather,

there is more to life than staring at a small screen, but the genie is well and truly out of the bottle and it is inevitable that we’ll be sharing badly-taken photographs of our steak and onion rings via a hologram function before too long.

Although social media is here to stay, it is worth remembering that while three of the biggest platforms were plunged into chaos last week, it meant there was a six-hour window where people couldn’t post unkind or offensive material.