10 things you said... Your thoughts on the social media blackout
The social media blackout hit everyone by surprise on Monday.
For people across Leeds, the blackout meant they couldn't access Facebook, Instagram or WhatsApp for hours - leading to many to weigh up how much they use social media. Here are some of your thoughts:
Sharon Dixon: "Interesting and refreshing, took me back to the 70’s and the simplicity of life, also had an urge to write letters to people."
Ian Logan: "I didn't miss it at all."
Matt Wightman: "My work involves Social media... it was a half day off!"
Duncan Morris: "I closed the curtains put my phone on loudspeaker went to bed and waited for it to start pinging again...."
Craig Shearon: "My friend had Facebook withdrawals.
"She was better at 11pm when it came back on again."
Anne Webster: "I managed to finish reading my book!"
Anne O'brien: "I picked up the phone I spoke more to people than I have in ages."
Michael Duffy: "Barely noticed."
Chris Gore: "Saw wife and kids....they are quite nice when you get to know them."
James Spencer: "People were walking up and down my estate banging on doors with their dinner in their hands showing off what they were having."
