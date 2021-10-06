For people across Leeds, the blackout meant they couldn't access Facebook, Instagram or WhatsApp for hours - leading to many to weigh up how much they use social media. Here are some of your thoughts:

Sharon Dixon: "Interesting and refreshing, took me back to the 70’s and the simplicity of life, also had an urge to write letters to people."

Ian Logan: "I didn't miss it at all."

Matt Wightman: "My work involves Social media... it was a half day off!"

Duncan Morris: "I closed the curtains put my phone on loudspeaker went to bed and waited for it to start pinging again...."

Craig Shearon: "My friend had Facebook withdrawals.

"She was better at 11pm when it came back on again."

Anne Webster: "I managed to finish reading my book!"

Anne O'brien: "I picked up the phone I spoke more to people than I have in ages."

Michael Duffy: "Barely noticed."

Chris Gore: "Saw wife and kids....they are quite nice when you get to know them."

James Spencer: "People were walking up and down my estate banging on doors with their dinner in their hands showing off what they were having."

