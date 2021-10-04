Is Facebook down? Why Facebook, Instagram and Whatsapp aren't working for users in the UK

WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook are all facing a major outage with the three apps facing issues since shortly before 5pm.

According to DownDetector, a site which tracks when social media, broadband and streaming sites are down, the issues started at around 16:44 BST (11:44 ET).

DownDetector also claimed the outage was being experienced worldwide.

The apps, all owned by Facebook, are failing to upload, update and carry out other tasks across the main sites and across other products - such as messenger and Facebook Workplace.

There’s no explanation as to why it has occurred or when the platforms will be back up and running.

For users in the UK, the outage occurred at a peak time for app usage .

Whatsapp said on Twitter: “We’re aware that some people are experiencing issues with WhatsApp at the moment.

“We’re working to get things back to normal and will send an update here as soon as possible. Thanks for your patience.”

Facebook’s account tweeted: “We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products.

“We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible, and we apologize for any inconvenience.”

Instagram said: “Instagram and friends are having a little bit of a hard time right now, and you may be having issues using them. Bear with us, we’re on it.”

Facebook has been approached for further comment.

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg has previously commented on the negative impact outages have on business.

In a leaked transcript published in The Verge in 2019, he said it was a “big deal”, as users could switch to competing apps and regaining trust in consumers of Facebook and related apps takes “months”.

