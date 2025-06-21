A Leeds town is mourning the loss of one of its most respected community figures following the death of Roger Owen - former Morrisons executive, local volunteer, and chairman of Better Wetherby.

Mr Owen died on Friday, June 6 after a short illness, aged 76.

Peter Swales, vice-chair of the Better Wetherby partnership, described him as a great advocate for the town, where he lived for more than 10 years.

He said: “He was very down to earth. He would be able to speak to anybody. He always had a story to tell. He was an absolute gentleman really. It’s a huge loss to his family, to Better Wetherby and the town. “

Well-known across Yorkshire as a key figure in the growth of Morrisons and as an associate director of Bradford City AFC, Mr Owen was equally admired in Wetherby for his tireless community work and passionate advocacy for responsible development through the Better Wetherby partnership.

Praising Mr Owen’s leadership and ability to work with people from all walks of life, Mr Swales said: “From the early days back in 2017/18, Roger became involved with the group.

“He had been to some of the public meetings and seemed to be concerned with what was going on. I was really interested in getting him involved because of his background. He had a very senior role at Morrisons. He had an almost forensic understanding of the planning system.

“He was appointed as chairman while he was on holiday with his wife, so that was a big surprise for him when he came back. From Better Wetherby’s perspective, he was a great asset to have.”

Mr Owen leaves behind his wife Lena and sons Glen and Jason.

Professionally, Mr Owen spent 34 years at the Bradford-based supermarket giant Morrisons, where he rose to the position of group property director.

He joined the company in 1975, when it had just 12 stores and a market stall, and played a key role in the chain’s nationwide expansion - including the development of major stores and logistics hubs that shaped the modern Morrisons estate.

Though his career was rooted in Bradford, Mr Owen had strong ties across West Yorkshire, including Wetherby, where he was a well-known and respected figure.

His efforts as chair of Better Wetherby helped guide the town through key planning challenges and promoted balanced, sustainable growth for the benefit of future generations.

In 2009, he became commercial director of Bradford City, the club he had supported since childhood, later serving as associate director.

City’s chief executive officer, Ryan Sparks, said: “On behalf of everyone at Bradford City AFC, we are devastated to learn of Roger’s sad passing.

“Roger was a true 'City Gent'. He was a man of honour and one of the most selfless individuals I have had the pleasure of knowing.

“The unwavering support and guidance he has provided has been vital over the years. Roger had huge pride and passion for all things Bradford City. He followed the club home and away and illuminated boardrooms across the country with his infectious character and personality.

“We have lost a great friend in Roger. He will remain in our thoughts now and forever.”

Those who knew Roger Owen - whether through his work in business, football, or community activism - describe him as principled, generous with his time, and deeply committed to the people and places of Yorkshire.