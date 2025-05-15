Morrisons Wetherby: New electric vehicle charging points to be installed in supermarket car park at Leeds town
Morrisons in Wetherby will get spaces to charge eight vehicles at a time after planning consent was granted.
Parking firm Motor Fuel Group sought permission from Leeds City Council for the scheme.
A planning report said the new spaces at the supermarket at the Horsefair Centre would help cut carbon emissions.
It said: “This is considered to be a positive of the scheme, promoting sustainable travel.”
Town councillors also supported the project, the report said.
It said: “Wetherby Town Council expressed their support of the scheme, and they agreed with the aims of supporting action against climate change and making Wetherby a sustainable place to live, work and visit.”
The planning application sought permission for a charging zone and electrical substation.
It will see the creation of four vehicle charging units, each with space for two vehicles.
The report said: “The units are to be positioned on the southern-most side of the parking area.”