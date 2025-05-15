Morrisons Wetherby: New electric vehicle charging points to be installed in supermarket car park at Leeds town

By Don Mort, Local Democracy Reporter

Published 15th May 2025, 10:20 BST
Electric vehicle drivers will see a boost to the availability of charging points after a car park upgrade was agreed.

Morrisons in Wetherby will get spaces to charge eight vehicles at a time after planning consent was granted.

Parking firm Motor Fuel Group sought permission from Leeds City Council for the scheme.

A planning report said the new spaces at the supermarket at the Horsefair Centre would help cut carbon emissions.

Morrisons, in the Horsefair Centre, Wetherby.
Morrisons, in the Horsefair Centre, Wetherby.

It said: “This is considered to be a positive of the scheme, promoting sustainable travel.”

Town councillors also supported the project, the report said.

It said: “Wetherby Town Council expressed their support of the scheme, and they agreed with the aims of supporting action against climate change and making Wetherby a sustainable place to live, work and visit.”

The planning application sought permission for a charging zone and electrical substation.

It will see the creation of four vehicle charging units, each with space for two vehicles.

The report said: “The units are to be positioned on the southern-most side of the parking area.”

