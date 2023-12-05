Leeds news you can trust since 1890
16 fresh pictures of 'fabulous' refit at Morrisons in Wetherby as Leeds store set to open with new cafe

A huge refit of a Wetherby supermarket has transformed the shop with a brand new café, updated departments and extended pizza counter.
By James Connolly
Published 5th Dec 2023, 17:54 GMT
Updated 5th Dec 2023, 17:55 GMT

The makeover at Morrisons, in The Horsefair Centre, began more than five months ago – and it’s set to be unveiled after a ribbon cutting ceremony on Thursday (December 7).

As well as the redesigned café, it includes new meat and fish departments at the entrance to the supermarket, a new oven fresh counter serving pies and chickens, a full new bakery and cake department, and brand new fridges and freezers. The popular Nutmeg clothing range has also been expanded in the hope of making the supermarket a one-stop-shop.

Store manager Steve Hirst said: "I'd like to personally thank all our valued customers for their patience during the refit due to the disruption this may have caused. However, I'm sure all would agree that it has been worth it to see the store finally finished.

"I’d also like to thank all of the staff for their continued resilience, hard work and commitment. I know they are all excited to serve our customers in this fabulous new store.”

Yorkshire Evening Post photographer Simon Hulme was given a tour of the new-look supermarket. Here are the first pictures of the store –

The makeover at Morrisons, in the Horsefair Centre, Wetherby, began more than five months ago.

1. First look at improved Wetherby Morrisons

Photo: Simon Hulme

It's set to be unveiled after a ribbon cutting ceremony on Thursday (December 7).

2. First look at improved Wetherby Morrisons

Photo: Simon Hulme

The new store includes a redesigned cafe.

3. First look at improved Wetherby Morrisons

Photo: Simon Hulme

A huge sum has been spent on improving the store to make the shopping experience more enjoyable.

4. First look at improved Wetherby Morrisons

Photo: Simon Hulme

The expanded cafe is the star attraction of the redevelopment.

5. First look at improved Wetherby Morrisons

Photo: Simon Hulme

The improvements include brand new fridges and freezers.

6. First look at improved Wetherby Morrisons

Photo: Simon Hulme

