A huge refit of a Wetherby supermarket has transformed the shop with a brand new café, updated departments and extended pizza counter.

The makeover at Morrisons, in The Horsefair Centre, began more than five months ago – and it’s set to be unveiled after a ribbon cutting ceremony on Thursday (December 7).

As well as the redesigned café, it includes new meat and fish departments at the entrance to the supermarket, a new oven fresh counter serving pies and chickens, a full new bakery and cake department, and brand new fridges and freezers. The popular Nutmeg clothing range has also been expanded in the hope of making the supermarket a one-stop-shop.

Store manager Steve Hirst said: "I'd like to personally thank all our valued customers for their patience during the refit due to the disruption this may have caused. However, I'm sure all would agree that it has been worth it to see the store finally finished.

"I’d also like to thank all of the staff for their continued resilience, hard work and commitment. I know they are all excited to serve our customers in this fabulous new store.”

Yorkshire Evening Post photographer Simon Hulme was given a tour of the new-look supermarket. Here are the first pictures of the store –

