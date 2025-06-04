Tributes have been paid to a Leeds nurse who led the fight for patients battling asbestos-linked cancer.

Many of those affected had worked or lived near the J.W Roberts Ltd asbestos factory, in what became known as the ‘Armley asbestos disaster’.

Mavis Robinson MBE in her garden | Submitted

Mavis, who died on March 23 aged 86, developed mesothelioma-specific training, support services and information resources.

She eventually became a mentor to lung cancer nurses across the country.

Liz Darlison, CEO of Mesothelioma UK, which Mavis helped launch, said:

“I will always be grateful for her kindness, generosity and unwavering commitment to mesothelioma nursing. I, we, and the entire nursing profession owe her so much.”

Mavis’s son, Anton, described his mother as “selfless” and “one of a kind”.

Praising the difficult job she faced, which involved caring for those who suffered with the terminal disease, he said: “Her attitude was always ‘somebody needs to do this, it’s too important not to do it’. She was a strong woman. Stronger than me, as I would find it too painful.”

Mavis was born in 1938. She was the youngest of four children born to John and Alice Crossley.

She had two sisters and one brother, Alice, Dorris and John.

She started nursing Preliminary Training School at York County Hospital in September 1956 and went on to qualify as a State Registered Nurse (SRN).

She married Ernest Robinson in 1969, and had her first and only child, Anton, in 1972.

Mavis Robinson with her husband Ernest on the day she received her MBE. | Submitted

Anton said: “Mum fulfilled numerous roles during her nursing career.

“From general nurse to ward matron, as a midwife and community health visitor, from TB nursing to family planning.

“I even remember her working on the NHS response to the initial AIDS epidemic in the 80s. Her roles were wide and varied.”

But it was her cancer care work that would eventually earn her national recognition.

Anton said: “As part of her work against Tuberculosis, she had been working closely with patients with lung damage. I believe she was based at the chest clinic in Leeds at this time. One of the senior doctors asked her if she would mind supporting some patients with lung cancer.

“This work seemed to grip mum and helping people with lung cancer, especially those suffering with mesothelioma, soon became a life mission. “

When funding was secured, Mavis became the Macmillan nurse covering Seacroft, Killingbeck and Wharfedale hospitals and the whole of the Leeds community.

She remained in this role until retirement, but even then didn’t stop working in cancer care. She took on a voluntary role with the Ridings Asbestos Support and Awareness Group (RASAG).

Paying tribute to Mavis, Dr Kate Hill, founding trustee of the June Hancock Mesothelioma Research Fund, said: “A friend and mentor when I first started working in research at Killingbeck Hospital 30 years ago. She was indeed inspirational and a true advocate for patients.”

Mavis was awarded an MBE in 2001 for services to people with asbestos disease.

Mavis Robinson receives her MBE from the Queen. | Submitted

Anton said: “Although Mum always felt very honoured about receiving the MBE, she was far too humble to shout about it to use the title. It is amazing to me that as I have had to notify people of her passing, several of them were surprised to learn that she had the MBE.

“To her it was always about doing good – not looking good.”

In her personal life, Mavis loved playing sports, was a keen gardener, cook, pet-lover and also enjoyed family holidays, which included regular trips to their caravan.

Mavis Robinson | Submitted

Anton said: “Mum lived such a full life. She created so many happy childhood memories for me I can't even attempt to list them.

“She helped me grow up, learn to stand on my own two feet and build and support my own family. For that I will be eternally grateful.”