The words of campaigner June Hancock, one of countless residents and workers who died of asbestos exposure from the former JW Roberts factory in Armley.

She was exposed to asbestos in her childhood when she was exposed to the dust created by the factory in the Armley Lodges area. It was common for children to create asbestos “snowballs”, since at the time the dangers of the dust were not widely known.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

June lost her mother to mesothelioma, a cancer that affects the lining of the major organs (often the lungs) and is almost always caused by asbestos exposure in 1982, before contracting the deadly disease of which there is no known cure herself in 1994.

June Hancock celebrates her legal victory outside the outside the former J.W.Roberts Asbestos factory in Armley in the mid-1990s.

She will be remembered by a generation of city folk as the mum who took on the might of the parent company of JW Roberts, through the courts and won a landmark victory in the 1990s. She has also proved an inspiration to playwright Alan Bennett who grew up near June in Armley. “Those of the calibre of June Hancock are heroes,” he once said.

Her legal case helped to bring justice for many other people who were environmentally exposed to asbestos. June died in July 1997 two years after winning her legal fight. A charity in her name – the June Hancock Mesothelioma Research Fund, raises money for the diagnosis and treatment of the disease.

Fast forward to 2023 and her courage is being honoured with a blue plaque at her childhood home on Salisbury View in LS12. The unveiling takes place at on Friday, June 9, at 11am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Martin Hamilton, director of Leeds Civic Trust, said: “I know what a cruel disease mesothelioma is, having lost my father to the condition last year. June’s bravery and persistence in standing up for herself and for those who, like her, were affected by the disease is inspirational. It is an honour to recognise her life in this way.”

June Hancock pictured at a press conference following the High Court's judgement on the Armley Asbestos case. Sat next to her is Leeds West MP John Battle.

June’s children Kimberley and Russell will unveil the plaque. Rachel Reeves MP will speak at the unveiling, which will also be attended by the Lord Mayor and the Leader of Leeds City Council and former MP John Battle, who supported June during her case and representatives of Irwin Mitchell, who represented June during her compensation claim.

Rachel Reeves MP said: “I was honoured to raise the issue of mesothelioma and the Armley asbestos tragedy in my maiden speech to Parliament in 2010. June’s inspirational story shows how this determined woman was able to obtain justice for so many.”