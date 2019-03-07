'Oakwood burglar' strikes again at bar and restaurant on Roundhay Road in Leeds

A serial burglar thought to be responsible for at least eight break-ins at food and drink businesses in Oakwood has struck again.

The male suspect's latest targets were the Stew and Oyster bar and Indian restaurant Bengal Brasserie, which are both on Roundhay Road.

A CCTV image of the suspect

Oakwood business owners tell of distress after spate of break-ins

Six other businesses along Oakwood's main shopping parade have also been broken into by an intruder thought to be the same man in the past few weeks.

Oakwood burglaries: All the locations and CCTV of suspect

On each occasion, the burglar has taken small amounts of cash from the tills and valuables including phones, tablets and laptops in the early hours of the morning.

The timeline of Roundhay Road break-ins

- February 2 - Rico's Restaurant. The man took just £20 from the till after entering through a window.

- February 6 - Soosi Mediterranean Grill. The man smoked a cigarette outside and was caught on CCTV forcing the door open. He took money and a digital camera.

- February 9 - Nawaab Khan and District Deli. Both businesses had float from their tills and charity boxes taken. The door of Nawaab Khan, an Indian restaurant, was forced open while glass in the front door was smashed at District Deli. which has since ceased trading for reasons not linked to the crime.

- February 12 - Tasty Kitchen. The man tried to break glass in the door before forcing it open. The owners had started removing cash from the premises overnight, but a laptop and a safe were taken instead.

- February 18 - Cervo Restaurant. An iPhone, tablet and entire till were taken.

- March 2 - Bengal Brasserie. Cash was taken from the till.

- March 4 - Stew and Oyster. The man smashed a window to gain entry and took money and a laptop.

What are business owners doing about it?

Many traders have already begun to remove float from their tills overnight.

Cervo will not be claiming on its insurance as they feel it is not worth paying the excess and seeing their premiums rise. Instead, they will find the funds for the repairs and hope that their turn does not come around again before the man is caught.

What are the police doing about it?

Although the burglaries are classed as 'small value', a neighbourhood officer made the connection between them and patrols have been stepped up.

Inspector Richard Horn, who heads neighbourhood policing for north-east Leeds, said:

“We are continuing to conduct a comprehensive investigation into this series of burglaries and are currently developing some promising lines of enquiry.

“We have put additional patrols in place overnight in the affected areas to deter any further offences and we are continuing to work with local businesses to support them and offer suitable crime prevention advice.”