National Savings and Investments (NS&I) has revealed its August Premium Bonds winners and it could be good news if you live in Leeds.
National Savings and Investments (NS&I) doled out a grand total of 4,851,791 different prizes to the people of the UK and Australia through Premium Bonds in August 2022 - including 23 in Leeds, Yorkshire.
In what amounts to £138.6 million, two special bonds were selected to win the top million pound prize - are they from Leeds? What were the big winning numbers? How much did the city of Leeds win this month?
Here is everything you need to know.
What is a Premium Bond and how do I enter?
Premium Bonds are an investment product issued by NS&I where you have the opportunity to earn interest or a regular dividend income.
You purchase these bonds through the organisation and are then entered into a monthly prize draw where you have the opportunity to win between £25 to £1 million tax free.
In order to enter, you must invest at least £25 and you can keep purchasing Premium Bonds until you reach the maximum holding level of £50,000.
For every £1 that you spend, you will get a unique bond number - so for example, if you pay the minimum fee of £25, you will receive 25 different numbers with the chance to win a prize.
To purchase Premium Bonds, please visit the official NS&I website.
Who were the big UK winners in August?
Two of the big winners who walked away with the top prize of £1 million hail from the United Kingdom in August 2022.
The first bond, which was purchased in August 2021, was from Dorset and had the following number: 469BR534389.
Whilst this month’s second jackpot winner is from Buckinghamshire, who has had the bond since April 2009 and won with the following number: 155HJ070561
What were the winning numbers for Leeds in August 2022?
Out of the over 4.5 million Premium Bond prizes in August this year, there are 23 numbers in Leeds.
- 398EA631599 (purchased June 2020) - £10,000 prize
- 502AX512464 (purchased June 2022) - £1,000 prize
- 499MP860460 (purchased May 2022) - £1,000 prize
- 497BE537897 (purchased April 2022) - £1,000 prize
- 464DK595516 (purchased July 2021) - £1,000 prize
- 461JY531303 (purchased June 2021) - £1,000 prize
- 457RJ233565 (purchased June 2021) - £1,000 prize
- 455WR416778 (purchased May 2021) - £1,000 prize
- 455VW751838 (purchased May 2021) - £1,000 prize
- 441SV414068 (purchased February 2021) - £1,000 prize
- 408BQ502186 (purchased August 2020) - £1,000 prize
- 400VA927850 (purchased June 2020) - £1,000 prize
- 389QE234929 (purchased April 2020) - £1,000 prize
- 361NB454176 (purchased June 2019) - £1,000 prize
- 270DJ553216 (purchased March 2016) - £1,000 prize
- 265SN358801 (purchased January 2016) - £1,000 prize
- 261FC215180 (purchased November 2015) - £1,000 prize
- 254HR491854 (purchased August 2015) - £1,000 prize
- 244NK131604 (purchased April 2015) - £1,000 prize
- 233KH433629 (purchased October 2014) - £1,000 prize
- 124KX142510 (purchased March 2007) - £1,000 prize
- 30VE159925 (purchased June 2002) - £1,000 prize
- 84AF730705 (purchased September 1998) - £1,000 prize
How can I check if I won?
If you hold Premium Bonds and want to check if you are in store to receive a nice monetary prize, you can do so via the official NS&I online prize checker.
There is no time limit for you to redeem your winnings.