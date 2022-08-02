National Savings and Investments (NS&I) has revealed its August Premium Bonds winners and it could be good news if you live in Leeds.

National Savings and Investments (NS&I) doled out a grand total of 4,851,791 different prizes to the people of the UK and Australia through Premium Bonds in August 2022 - including 23 in Leeds, Yorkshire.

In what amounts to £138.6 million, two special bonds were selected to win the top million pound prize - are they from Leeds? What were the big winning numbers? How much did the city of Leeds win this month?

Here is everything you need to know.

What is a Premium Bond and how do I enter?

Premium Bonds are an investment product issued by NS&I where you have the opportunity to earn interest or a regular dividend income.

You purchase these bonds through the organisation and are then entered into a monthly prize draw where you have the opportunity to win between £25 to £1 million tax free.

In order to enter, you must invest at least £25 and you can keep purchasing Premium Bonds until you reach the maximum holding level of £50,000.

For every £1 that you spend, you will get a unique bond number - so for example, if you pay the minimum fee of £25, you will receive 25 different numbers with the chance to win a prize.

To purchase Premium Bonds, please visit the official NS&I website .

Who were the big UK winners in August?

Two of the big winners who walked away with the top prize of £1 million hail from the United Kingdom in August 2022.

The first bond, which was purchased in August 2021, was from Dorset and had the following number: 469BR534389.

Whilst this month’s second jackpot winner is from Buckinghamshire, who has had the bond since April 2009 and won with the following number: 155HJ070561

What were the winning numbers for Leeds in August 2022?

Out of the over 4.5 million Premium Bond prizes in August this year, there are 23 numbers in Leeds.

398EA631599 (purchased June 2020) - £10,000 prize

502AX512464 (purchased June 2022) - £1,000 prize

499MP860460 (purchased May 2022) - £1,000 prize

497BE537897 (purchased April 2022) - £1,000 prize

464DK595516 (purchased July 2021) - £1,000 prize

461JY531303 (purchased June 2021) - £1,000 prize

457RJ233565 (purchased June 2021) - £1,000 prize

455WR416778 (purchased May 2021) - £1,000 prize

455VW751838 (purchased May 2021) - £1,000 prize

441SV414068 (purchased February 2021) - £1,000 prize

408BQ502186 (purchased August 2020) - £1,000 prize

400VA927850 (purchased June 2020) - £1,000 prize

389QE234929 (purchased April 2020) - £1,000 prize

361NB454176 (purchased June 2019) - £1,000 prize

270DJ553216 (purchased March 2016) - £1,000 prize

265SN358801 (purchased January 2016) - £1,000 prize

261FC215180 (purchased November 2015) - £1,000 prize

254HR491854 (purchased August 2015) - £1,000 prize

244NK131604 (purchased April 2015) - £1,000 prize

233KH433629 (purchased October 2014) - £1,000 prize

124KX142510 (purchased March 2007) - £1,000 prize

30VE159925 (purchased June 2002) - £1,000 prize

84AF730705 (purchased September 1998) - £1,000 prize

How can I check if I won?

If you hold Premium Bonds and want to check if you are in store to receive a nice monetary prize, you can do so via the official NS&I online prize checker .