West Leeds street wins People's Postcode Lottery daily prize with residents scooping up to £3k

A Leeds street has scooped the People's Postcode Lottery daily prize on Thursday July 21.

By Abbey Maclure
Thursday, 21st July 2022, 11:45 am

Lucky residents living in Fairfield Road, Bramley, have won up to £3,000.

The LS13 3DR postcode is one of 20 across the UK to win the daily lottery and players with one ticket have won £1,000.

Those playing with two tickets have picked up £2,000, while those with three tickets have scooped the maximum £3,000.

Fairfield Road, Bramley (Photo: Google)

The People's Postcode Lottery is a subscription lottery which costs £10 per month to play. People play with their chosen postcode and are automatically entered into all draws.

And a street in Castleford scooped up the £240,000 People’s Postcode Lottery jackpot last month – leaving the winning neighbours in shock.

At least 33 per cent of the ticket price goes to a worthy cause and players of the People’s Postcode Lottery have raised more than £750million to date for charities and organisations.

