Lucky residents living in Fairfield Road, Bramley, have won up to £3,000.

The LS13 3DR postcode is one of 20 across the UK to win the daily lottery and players with one ticket have won £1,000.

Those playing with two tickets have picked up £2,000, while those with three tickets have scooped the maximum £3,000.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fairfield Road, Bramley (Photo: Google)

The People's Postcode Lottery is a subscription lottery which costs £10 per month to play. People play with their chosen postcode and are automatically entered into all draws.

And a street in Castleford scooped up the £240,000 People’s Postcode Lottery jackpot last month – leaving the winning neighbours in shock.