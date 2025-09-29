Limewood Approach, Seacroft: Former nPower offices in east Leeds earmarked for demolition
The now-closed nPower offices at Limewood Approach in Seacroft have been earmarked for demolition, with its owners submitting an application for prior approval to Leeds City Council.
The office building has been vacant since 2021, and comprises offices and ancillary buildings, including a sub-station.
nPower writes in a covering letter: “The buildings are considered to be beyond economic use and are proposed to be demolished in advance of the comprehensive redevelopment of the site for which planning permission will be sought separately.”
A site notice reveals demolition is proposed to start in November of this year, and includes asbestos removal, removal of slabs and foundation, and levelling the site for future development.
nPower is a British supplier of gas and electricity to large businesses. It was founded in 2000 as Innogy before adopting its current name in 2016, and has been a subsidiary of E.ON UK since 2019.
If you wish to make any comments on the proposed development, send a written letter to Planning Services, Leeds City Council, Merrion House, 110 Merrion Way, Leeds, LS2 8BB by Friday, October 9, 2025.