And as skyscrapers, residential schemes and student blocks get developed in every corner, it means that old buildings whose best years are behind them get knocked down in their place.
The city has seen plenty of structures demolished in recent times, including pubs, railway bridges and shopping centres.
We’ve featured some of the buildings to have been demolished and some projects that are ongoing or in the pipeline in the gallery below.
1. The Core Shopping Centre
The Core Shopping Centre is currently being demolished after four decades in Leeds city centre. In its place, three modern glass-fronted buildings will rise, featuring student accommodation and commercial units. | Tony Johnson for National World
2. Station Road railway bridge
Work began recently to demolish the Station Road railway bridge in Cross Gates. The 190-year-old structure is being reconstructed to allow for electric trains to travel on Transpennine route from Leeds to York. | Matthew Kwasniewski
3. Canal Mills
Buildings at Canal Mills, next to the Leeds-Liverpool Canal in Armley, were given the green light to be demolished last September to make way for a scheme to build over 100 new homes. | National World Photo: National World
4. Kingsdale Court
Kingsdale Court in Seacroft is set to be demolished after Leeds City Council finally completed the purchase of the flats on the site. Plans for new council housing are set to push ahead after the council's five year battle secure ownership of all land and property at the complex of eight tower blocks, which has long-standing issues linked to crime, anti-social behaviour and ineffective management. | Google
5. Moor Allerton
The three tower blocks that make up Alderton Heights in Moortown were scheduled to be knocked down at the start of June. In 2022 the council decided the Large Panel System blocks – a total of 300 homes – should be demolished in to make way for future housing development. | Submitted
6. Oddfellows Hall
Plans have been submitted to demolish Oddfellows Hall in Pudsey, which is considered "dangerous" in its current state. | Google
